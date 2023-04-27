 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Be All You Can Be (For Another Three Years)   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Fail, United States Military Academy, Military, Officer (armed forces), Leadership, Employment, United States Army, History, Obligation  
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I'm getting this correctly, they promised the aviators that they could serve the three years concurrently. Not sure how that works or how that was supposed to satisfy the contract. But now they're saying, "Nah, we mean three actual years of service."

So the contract is probably correct that they have to serve the three years. But a lot of people signed up for it because they were told and shown that they could somehow serve all three years in one year.

But hey, at least we don't have conscription. We just trick people into doing things they didn't agree to.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
agreeing to serve an additional three years on active duty.
For years, the Army allowed some aviation officers to serve those three years concurrently

What would an additional three years mean if it was treated as concurrent?  If they want three extra, they're gonna get three extra out of you.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All I know is that one of those guys is named Yossarian.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
officials launched a rebranding campaign to attract young people.

You mean the young people reading this article on the internet?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: All I know is that one of those guys is named Yossarian.


Nice
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Army reinterpreted part of their contracts after a legal review, derailing the futures of hundreds of officers who thought their contracts were up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Considering a war is quite literally looming, I'm not sure what the heck they'd expect.  This is what the military does in that situation
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: All I know is that one of those guys is named Yossarian.


Hey! I know how to solve that catch!

/ Sweden is lovely this time of year
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: If I'm getting this correctly, they promised the aviators that they could serve the three years concurrently. Not sure how that works or how that was supposed to satisfy the contract. But now they're saying, "Nah, we mean three actual years of service."

So the contract is probably correct that they have to serve the three years. But a lot of people signed up for it because they were told and shown that they could somehow serve all three years in one year.

But hey, at least we don't have conscription. We just trick people into doing things they didn't agree to.


I can't believe that the recruiters would lie like that! It's never happened before!
 
Wessoman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: All I know is that one of those guys is named Yossarian.


Now i'm glad that this is going to turn into a Milo thread, and we're NOT talking about that stupid ass fascist pedophile.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know but I've been told, Navy wings are made of gold.
I don't know but it's been said, Air Force wings are made of lead.
I don't know but I'll say it, Army wings are made of...
 
