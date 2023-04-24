 Skip to content
(USA Today)   After five years of taking in cats and kittens from across Colorado and surrounding states, a rescue has officially found its first unicorn.
    Male, Calico, Cat  
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was so excited when it FINALLY hit 60 degrees!  The forecast for Saturday is 87.  Not so excited for that.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/BooBoo
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 500x375]
I was so excited when it FINALLY hit 60 degrees!  The forecast for Saturday is 87.  Not so excited for that.


It's currently 77° where I live, but it's supposed to be 10 degrees warmer on Friday.  :/
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We had a male tortie at our shelter several years ago. No one had ever bothered to double check the sex because, well torti. Wasn't until we prepped for a spay when we saw something else that we were like Whoa!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"What are the chances of that?"
Fark user imageView Full Size


No, Jack, I don't think "five" is the answer
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
right now we're sitting at 57° with another heavy rain shower about to hit. I took advantage of the cloudy day and washed a few windows. problem, they're acrylic "glass" so you can't use normal cleaners. dawn and water only.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: "What are the chances of that?"
[Fark user image image 284x505]

No, Jack, I don't think "five" is the answer


Yahtzee!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Otera: "What are the chances of that?"
[Fark user image image 284x505]

No, Jack, I don't think "five" is the answer

Yahtzee!


You gotta set him up on the bookshelf for that game. Too many dice for him to roll otherwise.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pyper 1, toy rattie 0.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Looks like Mango!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image 425x318]

Pyper 1, toy rattie 0.


Hai Pyper!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image 425x425]
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


How are you doing?  I hope your week has calmed down a bit.  ♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Third Man: [Fark user image 425x318]

Pyper 1, toy rattie 0.


♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

How are you doing?  I hope your week has calmed down a bit.  ♥


Surviving. Our move in date on the new place is tomorrow, they sent us the "no pets" lease ("we get to kick you out if you have pets), and we had to go get the "yeah, there's pets" version.....
All three cats have been very snuggly since Nick's final visit, and are currently all assembled to prevent me from folding laundry.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

... And the longest project meeting so far!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: [Fark user image image 425x566]

/BooBoo


BooBoo in BloomBloom.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

How are you doing?  I hope your week has calmed down a bit.  ♥

Surviving. Our move in date on the new place is tomorrow, they sent us the "no pets" lease ("we get to kick you out if you have pets), and we had to go get the "yeah, there's pets" version.....
All three cats have been very snuggly since Nick's final visit, and are currently all assembled to prevent me from folding laundry.


I thought at first that they decided not to let you have your cats at first!

Weird that there are 2 leases for pets vs. no pets.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lined it up so Jack's visible between Mao and Tabitha
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Otera: lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

How are you doing?  I hope your week has calmed down a bit.  ♥

Surviving. Our move in date on the new place is tomorrow, they sent us the "no pets" lease ("we get to kick you out if you have pets), and we had to go get the "yeah, there's pets" version.....
All three cats have been very snuggly since Nick's final visit, and are currently all assembled to prevent me from folding laundry.

I thought at first that they decided not to let you have your cats at first!

Weird that there are 2 leases for pets vs. no pets.


It's the selected options on the pet addendum. "We don't have pets" vs "we do have pets, here's their vet info, and a photo, and a fee, and pet rent"

If they discover pets when you said you didn't have ANY, it's straight to eviction, whereas if they find too many pets in an apartment that mentioned they had pets, there's time built in for rehoming your pets or yourself without an eviction (but you gotta buy out your lease)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

How are you doing?  I hope your week has calmed down a bit.  ♥

Surviving. Our move in date on the new place is tomorrow, they sent us the "no pets" lease ("we get to kick you out if you have pets), and we had to go get the "yeah, there's pets" version.....
All three cats have been very snuggly since Nick's final visit, and are currently all assembled to prevent me from folding laundry.


Surviving is good. Getting the right lease is good (if not a little unnecessarily frustrating). Hope the move goes smoothly.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Greetings and face rubs, everybuddy!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 425x489]


We have this book series in our library!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: Otera: "What are the chances of that?"
[Fark user image image 284x505]

No, Jack, I don't think "five" is the answer

Yahtzee!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Had my meeting after school with Union peeps...I have things to think about for sure. Took Eli's Boy to his class, came home, ate the dinner that hubby popped into the oven for me..mmmm..baked salsa chicken thighs...very yummy.

It's going to rain for the Living History event Friday, so we've been moved inside. Oh my, gonna need my volume control for sure! I need to finish rounding all my things up, as we need to scoot by 7am. Debating what sewing project I want to bring for "in-between" classes..hmmm...I've packed our "lunch"..bread, cheese, pepperoni..and I still have my music stuff and display from the last presentation I made.

Busy weekend, and I'll check in when I can.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

khitsicker: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

[Fark user image image 601x1034]


You go right on, Kitty!  Show that orc 0 mercy!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"we aren't waking up until caturday"
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

khitsicker: [Fark user image image 425x486]

"we aren't waking up until caturday"


I wish I could do that.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

khitsicker: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

[Fark user image 601x1034]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

How are you doing?  I hope your week has calmed down a bit.  ♥

Surviving. Our move in date on the new place is tomorrow, they sent us the "no pets" lease ("we get to kick you out if you have pets), and we had to go get the "yeah, there's pets" version.....
All three cats have been very snuggly since Nick's final visit, and are currently all assembled to prevent me from folding laundry.


I hope your move is smooth and uneventful!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Otera: lilyspad: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

How are you doing?  I hope your week has calmed down a bit.  ♥

Surviving. Our move in date on the new place is tomorrow, they sent us the "no pets" lease ("we get to kick you out if you have pets), and we had to go get the "yeah, there's pets" version.....
All three cats have been very snuggly since Nick's final visit, and are currently all assembled to prevent me from folding laundry.

I thought at first that they decided not to let you have your cats at first!

Weird that there are 2 leases for pets vs. no pets.


I'm guessing the pets lease factors in the deposit most places charge.
 
