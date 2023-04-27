 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Popeye's employee who hasn't been paid in a month gives the chicken his super-secret family recipe treatment   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Murica, French fries, Fast food, Restaurant, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Lawyer, Lawsuit, TikTok user Sarah, KFC  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He took all he could stands and couldn't stands no more.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, that's bound to help - I'm sure he'll get paid now!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The manager could be heard yelling something about 5 second rule?
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I understand his anger, but now he definitely ain't getting paid," one comment said. "This is a corporation. He could've sued and got a nice settlement check."

Doubt it, he was probably stuck with an arbitration board that only meets in Miami once every three months.

That said, there's a point where you start the no-call-no-shows until you get paid or get fired.

(From a former pizza manager, who got his withheld back-pay another way, and the statute of limitations has long since expired.)
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah... the rule is no money no show Monday. Want me back also pay for Monday.

I'll have another job tomorrow.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The REAL crook is the employer who stole the guy's wages (and gets away with it).

Wage theft should be treated like any other theft. Put a few "job creators" in prison and watch this problem disappear overnight.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know that everyone has their own limits and issues, but if I don't get paid, I don't come back to work until I do.

The first missed check, I'm looking for work and filing for unemployment, based on "constructive termination."

As far as I'm concerned, if they stop paying you, they've fired you without cause, so why go back?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's almost as if some people who own businesses or say rental units think they can own people too. Like they must be thinking to themselves "well I own this place and it's my money that went into it so the money that comes out of it is mine too, it's not like the workers (renters) contributed capital, it's all mine mine mine they're just complaining because they want what's mine"
Id like to think they are acting out of pure evil but  Hanlon and experience have shown me that a few of them are just really really really really dumb on top of having zero empathy.
I also know from experience, the there -is-no-justice system will nearly never help the little guy in these situations.
So way to go worker who knew they'd never get theirs, punish that prick the only way they understand, fark with their money
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Look...I am NOT the one who made a deal with the Devil and now I have to work at Popeyes for all of eternity!

/ I am always EXTRA polite to the employees at Popeyes because I know how horrible a company they work for
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
MY Post doing some racist click bait? Nah
 
semiotix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Urine, semen, or feces? Because if it's urine or feces, I'm not paying for this.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.
 
WyDave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The Yelper Special" (Original Music) - SOUTH PARK
Youtube pDlR_ccnZww
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dbeshear: FTFA: "I understand his anger, but now he definitely ain't getting paid," one comment said. "This is a corporation. He could've sued and got a nice settlement check."

Doubt it, he was probably stuck with an arbitration board that only meets in Miami once every three months.

That said, there's a point where you start the no-call-no-shows until you get paid or get fired.

(From a former pizza manager, who got his withheld back-pay another way, and the statute of limitations has long since expired.)


Many many years (decades) ago I was working security for a company and they bounced a paycheck. I told them I needed it before banks closed on Friday or I quit. They called me after 5pm on Friday and said it would be brought to my job site that night .I showed up with a paper bag with the uniform in it and handed it to the patrol sergeant, who was all like "but I gave you your check, you have to work!" Fark no I don't, I told you what would happen. Had another job by Tuesday.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: MY Post doing some racist click bait? Nah


I've looked at your post several times and didn't see anything racist. Are you being a little hard on yourself?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Look at the guy who continued to work for free getting mad

quit, file for unemployment. contact a lawyer and look for a new job

tell coworkers why you are leaving and hope they follow you

when the owner and manger are forced to close down or work, they get the message
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: dbeshear: FTFA: "I understand his anger, but now he definitely ain't getting paid," one comment said. "This is a corporation. He could've sued and got a nice settlement check."

Doubt it, he was probably stuck with an arbitration board that only meets in Miami once every three months.

That said, there's a point where you start the no-call-no-shows until you get paid or get fired.

(From a former pizza manager, who got his withheld back-pay another way, and the statute of limitations has long since expired.)

Many many years (decades) ago I was working security for a company and they bounced a paycheck. I told them I needed it before banks closed on Friday or I quit. They called me after 5pm on Friday and said it would be brought to my job site that night .I showed up with a paper bag with the uniform in it and handed it to the patrol sergeant, who was all like "but I gave you your check, you have to work!" Fark no I don't, I told you what would happen. Had another job by Tuesday.


^^^^^^^
This.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mcmnky: I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.


I'm saying it's right and I understand.
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You mean after the franchise fees, franchise supplies, and property costs I have to pay employees?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For the "get a lawyer" crowd, he works at Popeyes and hasn't been paid in a month. You think he has money to hire a lawyer?

And before you say "contingency" he's likely getting little over minimum wage and getting part time hours. You think there's enough at stake to split up?

/Works on contingency?
//No, money down.
 
scalpod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: mcmnky: I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.

I'm saying it's right and I understand.


On behalf of humanity, thanks to you both for your service.

/slowly, dejectedly loads pistol and starts stretching jaw
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I filed with the DOL against a construction outfit in Utah after not being paid for 3 weeks. (It was supposed to be paid weekly). The guy called me up and told me he would pay me if I dropped the claim and I literally laughed at him. The next day he texted me and told me I could cash a check which I did. The following Monday the claim was dropped.
 
