(News.com.au)   Two key Putin allies die on the same day. Most likely just a coincidence since no Windows were involved   (news.com.au) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Year of Linux desktop, comrade
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
oooh. the purge of the inner party begins.
 
6nome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The Year of Linux desktop, comrade


Linux? Da.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The Year of Linux desktop, comrade


https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Astra_Linux
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The Year of Linux desktop, comrade


cd /Orbit

rm -rf*
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The Year of Linux desktop, comrade


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sure, Ivan.
 
darinwil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: whither_apophis: The Year of Linux desktop, comrade

https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Astra_Linux


Seems to be popular trend with communist countries, I was looking for the manual to an old Wifi router I have that runs Star-OS, but kept getting references to Red Star OS
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Star_OS .
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like in the last year it's more dangerous to be Putin's friend than it is to be his enemy.

That's gonna bite him in the ass sooner or later.
 
goodncold
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stalin would be proud.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: whither_apophis: The Year of Linux desktop, comrade

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 507x679]


I hope I'm still around when you can download a car.

I would ABSOLUTELY download a car in a totally, completely, extremely, absolutely legal manner. 100%.
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They used Macs?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Putin wanted to make a withdrawal of his money.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd keep those bodies away from each other. That much polonium in one place could case a chain reaction.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Rage Against the Thorazine: whither_apophis: The Year of Linux desktop, comrade

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 507x679]

I hope I'm still around when you can download a car.

I would ABSOLUTELY download a car in a totally, completely, extremely, absolutely legal manner. 100%.


My new (and first) 3D printer literally just arrived today, and I can't wait to find out all the shiat I can download.

Also, fark the RIAA.
 
