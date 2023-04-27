 Skip to content
(Click2Houston)   Texas man on dinner date eats, shoots, and leaves   (click2houston.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well obviously in Texas you wouldn't eat roots shoots and leaves

Is 'roots' a term for sexual intercourse in US, or just an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Well obviously in Texas you wouldn't eat roots shoots and leaves

Is 'roots' a term for sexual intercourse in US, or just an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism?


That is 100% Down Under.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought an armed society was a polite society. Have I been lied to?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That must of been some serious pre date chatting..


" yes, I will go on a date with you, But I will never drink lone star beer!"
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She may just win every bad date story contest.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well at least he didn't stand her up
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fake parking attendant?
Malum prohibitum, not malum in se
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The penal code in Texas and in 49 other states and in most civilized countries doesn't give you any legal basis to shoot and kill someone who ripped you off

Nevertheless.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well she sure dodge a future bullet.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
sounds like a panda
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I understand his annoyance, even his thirst for vengeance, but he still deserves to rot in a cell.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean ... while I don't approve, I don't feel terribly sorry for the asshole who scammed the idiot who lives in Texas and thus is likely to own a gun. And I don't feel sorry for the idiot, who'll probably get a murder charge out of this.

Seems like this is a gun story with, well, not a happy ending, but the two assholes involved probably got what they deserved. Karmically, I mean.

And for his date: bullet dodged. Almost literally.
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"My girlfriends would run the second their man handed them a gun, but for me, it really turned me on."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But was the shooter at least polite while being all armed and shooty?
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mjjt: Well obviously in Texas you wouldn't eat roots shoots and leaves

Is 'roots' a term for sexual intercourse in US, or just an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism?


how would you use it in a sentence?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
According to court documents, the date continued hours into the evening

Just going on with the date like it didn't happen seems almost as bad as the whole shooting someone over $40 part.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Attention Fark Subbies: in the future submit with "Today's good guy with a gun" at the start of the headline.
 
darinwil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Salmon: mjjt: Well obviously in Texas you wouldn't eat roots shoots and leaves

Is 'roots' a term for sexual intercourse in US, or just an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism?

how would you use it in a sentence?


"'roots' is an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism."
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shostie: mjjt: Well obviously in Texas you wouldn't eat roots shoots and leaves

Is 'roots' a term for sexual intercourse in US, or just an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism?

That is 100% Down Under.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Canada Olympic gear for Sidney Olympics...... tee hee
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do they put a lot of thought into those stupid sounding names?
 
zez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: mjjt: Well obviously in Texas you wouldn't eat roots shoots and leaves

Is 'roots' a term for sexual intercourse in US, or just an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism?

how would you use it in a sentence?


Beastie Boys - Root Down
Youtube Xf1YF_MH1xc
 
Cythraul
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: According to court documents, the date continued hours into the evening

Just going on with the date like it didn't happen seems almost as bad as the whole shooting someone over $40 part.


She must have really wanted that D.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NotsayinghewasntwrongjustsayingIunderstand.jpg

/hate hate hate "parking" scams
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

runwiz: She may just win every bad date story contest.


Must have boring friends
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: The penal code in Texas and in 49 other states and in most civilized countries doesn't give you any legal basis to shoot and kill someone who ripped you off

Nevertheless.


I didn't notice the word count ballooning on the first read through, I'm a little impressed
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Well she sure dodge a future bullet.


I hope she used birth control
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: The penal code in Texas and in 49 other states and in most civilized countries doesn't give you any legal basis to shoot and kill someone who ripped you off

Nevertheless.


Yeah you have to ask for your stuff back and wait for them to refuse, first. Should've let a lawyer get this info to the public first.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That is one evil looking MFer.

ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Attention Fark Subbies: in the future submit with "Today's good guy with a gun" at the start of the headline.


But, this took place in Texas, they all have guns
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can see an otherwise reasonable person chasing down someone who scammed them for forty bucks on impulse, but this dude retrieved his gun before chasing the guy. He then shot the scammer, left him in the street to die, and returned to his date. That's not an angry impulse. That's being a complete farking psychopath.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"A 29-year-old man was out on a date with a woman"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TheMysteriousStranger: Attention Fark Subbies: in the future submit with "Today's good guy with a gun" at the start of the headline.

But, this took place in Texas; they all have guns


FTFY
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
police said he shot and killed another man who allegedly scammed him out of money while posing as a parking attendant.

We don't have a gun problem in the USA. We have a culture problem, where angry man-children are taught that any offense to their honor deserves execution.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mjjt: Well obviously in Texas you wouldn't eat roots shoots and leaves

Is 'roots' a term for sexual intercourse in US, or just an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: mjjt: Well obviously in Texas you wouldn't eat roots shoots and leaves

Is 'roots' a term for sexual intercourse in US, or just an Aussie/Kiwi euphemism?

how would you use it in a sentence?



right after the cell closes and the lights go off?
 
pd2001
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I did NOT have "gritty Ferris Bueller reboot" on my 2023 bingo card.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, Pandamonium ensued.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gunga galunga: But I thought an armed society was a polite society. Have I been lied to?


Yes
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Talk about premature discharge ...
 
