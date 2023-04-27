 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Everybody knows that the dice are loaded / Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed / Everybody knows the war is over / Everybody knows the good guys lost / Everybody knows the fight was fixed / The poor stay poor, the rich get rich   (jalopnik.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 5:20 PM



leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Pastor Alejandro Escamilla from the Fuente de Vida Church "   Well, THERE's your problem.
I mean, if this had been St. Catholic of the Whiter than White, do you really think someone would have called?

(So tired of this kind of shiat)
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta love Leonard Cohen!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you were last to be picked at every high school sport, got kicked off an HOA board for being too much of an asshole, and haven't been invited to any family functions in over a decade, you might have a bright future in the Allentown PA Parking Enforcement division.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is it about PA that gives them such a thrill about parking enforcement?

There were SHOWS about it for gods sake.

Also many of their parking enforcement signs are absolutely indecipherable and contradictory on the same pole!

/Got a ticket about 10 years ago in Philly for blocking a driveway.  There was no driveway, the garage had long ago been converted to a greenhouse and there was a 3' brick fence along the sidewalk over where the driveway once was.

The only clue that one would have to suggest that there had once BEEN a driveway there was the "cutout" in the curb that was graded down to level with the street.

/Hell no I didn't pay it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
MadCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now the city and the parking enforcement say they will work together to reform parking rules that better balance the needs of the community and its businesses, and the needs of the parking enforcement"

What "needs" does parking enforcement have exactly? If the city decides that supply trucks and food pantry lines are exempt from parking fines that should be the end of it.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People with the overwhelming need to be petty authority figures should be given a food and housing stipend and unlimited access to play The Sims or something; so that they can exist without farking up life for the rest of the world.

Just make note of the kids who want to be hall monitors and go from there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how it goes. Everybody knows.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some kind of weird Dice trifecta in play?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine what damage a bully could do, unsupervised, around tiny children who don't have the wherewithal to hire an attorney and mount a campaign.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Imagine what damage a bully could do, unsupervised, around tiny children who don't have the wherewithal to hire an attorney and mount a campaign.


I think we've already full established that the bullies ignore our attorneys and the so-called rule of law.  The Law is for the wealthy and powerful.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cewley: Gotta love Leonard Cohen!


Is that what it is? I was trying to sing it to Allentown
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd really like to see the US adopt the ticket fine system that other places have that's based on wealth as opposed to a flat fee system, but with no other changes.  If we take the logic that punishable by fine mean it's legal for a price and so many municipalities balance the books off tickets, what does enforcement look like?  Why write 10 tickets for illegal parking when one speeding millionaire nets you more?

I don't kid myself, anyplace with affluent POC is going to get hit the hardest without question. In locations where that's not an option, of which there are many thanks to redlining...
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeto2: "Pastor Alejandro Escamilla from the Fuente de Vida Church "   Well, THERE's your problem.
I mean, if this had been St. Catholic of the Whiter than White, do you really think someone would have called?

(So tired of this kind of shiat)


Yeah, cause anti-catholic hate is strong.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MadCat: "Now the city and the parking enforcement say they will work together to reform parking rules that better balance the needs of the community and its businesses, and the needs of the parking enforcement"

What "needs" does parking enforcement have exactly? If the city decides that supply trucks and food pantry lines are exempt from parking fines that should be the end of it.


Needs?

Quotas.

Colity Government needs it money fix, since they refuse to tax the wealthy.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they just would of took public transit like the poor are supposed to do, this never would of happened.


Darn poor people driving cars, creating global warming...........
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Is this some kind of weird Dice trifecta in play?


I hope so, baby needs a new pair of shoes!

[grabs the bones and starts shakin']
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zez: Cewley: Gotta love Leonard Cohen!

Is that what it is? I was trying to sing it to Allentown


Leonard Cohen - Everybody Knows (Audio)
Youtube Gxd23UVID7k
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOCAL BANKS EXPERIENCE SUDDEN SHORTAGE OF PENNIES
 
maudibjr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean, there is no context, were the cars blocking traffic?
 
MadCat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: MadCat: "Now the city and the parking enforcement say they will work together to reform parking rules that better balance the needs of the community and its businesses, and the needs of the parking enforcement"

What "needs" does parking enforcement have exactly? If the city decides that supply trucks and food pantry lines are exempt from parking fines that should be the end of it.

Needs?

Quotas.

Colity Government needs it money fix, since they refuse to tax the wealthy.


That's just it. In theory Parking Enforcement is part of city government. If the city doesn't want to ticket these people, parking enforcement shouldn't have a say.

I have to wonder if parking enforcement in this case is outsourced to a private company who gets a cut of each ticket written.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Extractive economies
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If you were last to be picked at every high school sport, got kicked off an HOA board for being too much of an asshole, and haven't been invited to any family functions in over a decade, you might have a bright future in the Allentown PA Parking Enforcement division.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If you were last to be picked at every high school sport, got kicked off an HOA board for being too much of an asshole, and haven't been invited to any family functions in over a decade, you might have a bright future in the Allentown PA Parking Enforcement division.


If I recall correctly it was the people who were picked first for HS sports who were more likely to be assholes.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Mayor said, essentially, we'll see what we can do to get that department to ease up a bit.   Well, mister mayor, that department answers to you, not the other way around.  Right?
 
