(CNN)   Stolen ancient Roman bust returning home... to Germany?   (cnn.com) divider line
Cheron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Germania
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Rome was kind of a big deal in its day.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know who else has an ancient bust?
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
AirGee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrparks: You know who else has an ancient bust?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The bust:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Something about that cold-hard stare that gives me the willies. It belongs in Germany.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At one time the land of Gaul was divided into three parts ....
 
jdlenke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cheron: Germania


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: The bust:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
Something about that cold-hard stare that gives me the willies. It belongs in Germany.


Why? Clearly a Marxist influence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Something about that cold-hard stare


Looks like stink-eye to me.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Varus, give me back my effigies!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why is it in any way surprising that anything Roman would come from Germany? There's a great Roman museum in Cologne.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Another example of a German bust..

/bustenhalter optional!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alvin Holmes on Beer
Youtube MZoTJzh13n8


"FROM GERMANY?!"
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 501x368]

Rome was kind of a big deal in its day.


Roman Empire? Never heard of em
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ShavedOrangutan: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 501x368]

Rome was kind of a big deal in its day.


In this case, the bust is supposed to be a representation of Sextus Pompey, the son of Pompey the Great, who doesn't have any personal connection with Germany. I would guess there was a German museum that had it as a part of its collection.

From TFA: It is then believed that around the 1950s a US soldier stole the bust and brought it to the US, which is how it eventually ended up at the thrift store and in the hands of Young.
 
