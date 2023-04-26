 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 12836084


(ITV)   Roses are red, Sunderland's dull   (itv.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

736 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He would have gone after a goose, but that would be foul play.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sunderland man admits performing 'bizarre' sex act on seagull

As opposed to a normal sex act on a seagull.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You could say it wasn't a ...
<puts on sunglasses>
Red Herring.

//YEEAAAHHHHHH
//ew.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go rape your hand, freak.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you think this is bad
You could be in Hull.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Again?!

Why do they keep letting this man near the beach?!
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
12 Lesbian Seagull - Engelbert Humperdinck
Youtube Op_YOIYdy0w
 
Spooonster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stop it now

https://youtu.be/U9t-slLl30E
 
Salmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I seldom look that angry after blowing my load.

/haven't tried an injured bird yet, maybe its frustrating.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't think Fetlife has tags that would fit this sort of thing...
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a helpful pic in TFA.  Not of the creep, but of a seagull, kinda looking angry.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Roses are red
Admins are dead
This is a repeat I said
 
The Yattering
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Once he had finished, he pulled up his pants and gave the bird a "little kick", the court heard.

This was after giving it a "little prick"
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Once he had finished, he pulled up his pants and gave the bird a "little kick"

Before the "little kick", the bird yelled out "I've had better, pencil dick!"
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But you fark one seagull...
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Roses are red
Admins are dead
This is a repeat I said


It is his second coming.

He is risen.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder if Bob and Andy will be covering this event from Andy's hometown on the Athletico Mince podcast.

Can't imagine Bob Mortimer will just let that one go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.