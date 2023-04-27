 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   In Philadelphia, officials seize liquid ecstasy nicknamed "coma in a bottle." Almost as bad as Philly tap water   (6abc.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, Central nervous system, Rape, Date rape drug, Drug, Depressant, Gamma-Hydroxybutyric acid, Paint, Date rape  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
O.O GHB is not ecstasy. Lol what the fark.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft... I drank Philly tap water (aka Schuylkill Punch) for years and only had Diarrhea 2-3 times a week, tops.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coma in a bottle, I know, I know, it's serious.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus fark cops are such an embarrassing farking joke.   Defund these clowns.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coma in a bottle?  Try not to drink the whole bottle next time!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We always just called it Mad Dog
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this isn't "wonk"?

TOTAL.FARK.com: (12837422) Grape juice laced with 'wonk' sends 5 West Philly students to hospital and seven home to their parents. Due to their age we will not be updated on which ones are sent to Bel Air
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Jesus fark cops are such an embarrassing farking joke.   Defund these clowns.


I bet those cops were just ecstatic about that haul.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Are we sure this isn't "wonk"?

TOTAL.FARK.com: (12837422) Grape juice laced with 'wonk' sends 5 West Philly students to hospital and seven home to their parents. Due to their age we will not be updated on which ones are sent to Bel Air


Are we sure it's not Borg?

/resistance is (burp) futile

https://thetakeout.com/borg-tiktok-videos-how-to-make-college-drink-gallon-jug-1850154801
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think someone used ChatGHB to write that article.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strips paint too!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coma in a bottle you say? Tell me more....

/could use more sleep.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: O.O GHB is not ecstasy. Lol what the fark.


This! Also this is GBL not GHB so not even related to that
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I must need some more coffee. I read that as COMMA.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jars.traptone: O.O GHB is not ecstasy. Lol what the fark.

This! Also this is GBL not GHB so not even related to that


precursor.

/cue akchualy guy
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So we're not even doing basically journalism now, we're just verbatim broadcasting press releases huh?
 
Sasha's Dirty Pictures
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jars.traptone: O.O GHB is not ecstasy. Lol what the fark.

This! Also this is GBL not GHB so not even related to that


GBL is a precursor to GHB (all it takes is changing the pH to go from GBL to GHB) so they are very related. It's a simple chemical reaction that can be done using household products (if you don't have access to industrial bases).

"Liquid ecstasy" is a long-standing street name that relates to perceived effects (at low enough doses the disinhibitory effects of GHB can mimic some of the empathogenic aspects of MDMA) and less to do with any chemical relation.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jars.traptone: O.O GHB is not ecstasy. Lol what the fark.


Correct.  But it does have a street name of "liquid ecstasy."  as in "GHB is often known as 'liquid ecstasy', but it is a completely different drug to ecstasy."

Are you trying to convince us that all street names for drugs are accurate?
 
Sasha's Dirty Pictures
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Salmon: chitownmike: jars.traptone: O.O GHB is not ecstasy. Lol what the fark.

This! Also this is GBL not GHB so not even related to that

precursor.

/cue akchualy guy


Done
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Are you trying to convince us that all street names for drugs are accurate?


I dunno. Had a pot smoking friend turn me on to something called, Brooklyn Diesel once.
I was expecting it to taste like gasoline, damn near put me on the floor after two tokes.
 
whitroth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ex-pat Philadelphian here. Grew up on Philly tap water. Oh, sorry, that's when most towns and cities around the US had signs as you entered that said "safe, approved water".

Subby, shove it, and go drink your contaminated by fraking well water.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"coma in a bottle"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.