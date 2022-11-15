 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   King of Spain had to keep girl who was secretly his daughter from falling in love with his son and accidentally reuniting Westeros   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
33
    More: Awkward, Spain, Spain's former King Juan Carlos, Marriage, Juan Carlos I of Spain, royal officials, Monarch, Falling in love, aristocratic family  
•       •       •

976 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he eats the humble pie
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of Spain
Youtube D3nv3VNxyes
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they make this sound more intriguing than it actually is. Bet they just made sure the two never met, or something like that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE ARISTOCRATS!
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When reached for contact, Charles II was quoted as saying "Unnudhgrghh"
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be thankful you know your siblings.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Now he eats the humble pie


Don't mention Lisa.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's nothing secret or accidental about how Westeros gets reunited.  It's right there and we're all ok with it.  But oh boy, one guy wanks it to a pretty girl's foot and suddenly people are offended.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No big deal.  In parts of the South, lots of family trees have a single branch.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


Frowns upon these shenanigans of interfering with classic Spanish matchmaking.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And Thus kept inbreeding out of royal bloodlines...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So... he kept her from getting stuck in the dryer?
 
ng2810
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Be thankful you know your siblings.


Ain't that right.
And it's not as easy as it sounds, especially if the kids grew up in the same vicinity and social circles.

My half brother was raised in San Diego and I in Honolulu, but I frequented Naval Base SD growing up and as an adult. We were close in age and looking at his pics after I found out about him - fairly certain we would have latched on like remoras if we got close to each other.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think on saw that one on the Hallmark channel.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Muso: [Fark user image 850x706]


Slower pizza's more luscious. The King of Spain never rushes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I think they make this sound more intriguing than it actually is. Bet they just made sure the two never met, or something like that.


Basically.  Reading the same source article that DB linked:

"Todos los inquilinos del Palacio de la Zarzuela conocen la existencia de Alejandra, aunque no siempre fue así. Cuando Felipe VI era joven, Juan Carlos I temía que conociera a su hermanastra y los dos se enamoraran sin saber que eran familia."

[translation mine] "All the residents of the Palacio de la Zarzuela know about Alejandra's existence, though it was not always like that. When Felipe VI was young, Juan Carlos feared that he'd meet his half-sister and the two would fall in love without knowing they were family."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie.

No, really: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0116905/

Of course, the fact that that was the plot is a massive spoiler, so spoiler alert for a 1996 indie movie, I guess.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's one family that doesn't need any more inbreeding. Trump joke to follow by snail mail,
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is she hot?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: I think on saw that one on the Hallmark channel.


and it's why Candace Cameron Bure, left that station to go to the Great American Family channel. She didn't want to be in the same company as Hallmark who are producing more and more "exotic" movies featuring stories like this.

I think she talks to her brother way too much.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: edmo: I think on saw that one on the Hallmark channel.

and it's why Candace Cameron Bure, left that station to go to the Great American Family channel. She didn't want to be in the same company as Hallmark who are producing more and more "exotic" movies featuring stories like this.

I think she talks to her brother way too much.


Exotic meaning actually featuring a minority in a lead role.  Take a look at hallmarks movie site, theres like 20 non-whites out of like 4-500 movies.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 599x511]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You'll see him tonight driving the zamboni for the Leafs, ask him what's up after the game.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: Exotic meaning actually featuring a minority in a lead role.  Take a look at hallmarks movie site, theres like 20 non-whites out of like 4-500 movies.


Exotic as in Gay/Lesbian movies/stories...

Candace Cameron Bure reveals why she left Hallmark Channel (nypost.com)
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [YouTube video: King of Spain]


I see that and raise you:
The Tallest Man on Earth - King of Spain
Youtube 0qdM8WdTfH4
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now he vacuums the turf at skydome
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pileofbutts: steklo: [YouTube video: King of Spain]

I see that and raise you:
[YouTube video: The Tallest Man on Earth - King of Spain]


Not Galaxie 500?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Geotpf: I've seen this movie.

No, really: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0116905/

Of course, the fact that that was the plot is a massive spoiler, so spoiler alert for a 1996 indie movie, I guess.



Well, I guess I can cross that off my must watch list....Thanks. Jerkface.


Anyone want to buy a VHS tape? I bought it when blockbuster closed.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.