(Some Guy)   Philadelphia Streets Department crew sent to clean up huge mayonnaise spill after alert in "Citizen" app find nothing. Unsure whether it was hoax, or folks in South Philly just REALLY like mayonnaise   (billypenn.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That wasn't mayonnaise!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pagpag: Food from garbage in Philippines
Youtube dQj8qOMXFzs
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That wasn't mayonnaise!


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: Meanwhile on the Long Island Railroad's Ronkonkoma line, Claire dips her spoon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have surveillance footage of the alleged culprit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly trifecta complete.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly trifecta in play
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me for the siracha spill
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they blew a seal
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muso: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x853]
[i0.wp.com image 640x653][i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


wow, is the first one the same lady that eats a block of cheese?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That wasn't mayonnaise!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: That wasn't mayonnaise!


Nope. It was Urban Whitefish Caviar.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seems pretty on brand for the Citizen app.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Michelle was on it first.

Woman eats 5 lbs of mayo in 3 minutes | Guinness World Record.
Youtube Oiwfl9IrZbk
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
germ78: Philly trifecta complete.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
yeah, let Rep. Mayonnaise go hang out in Philly.
 
