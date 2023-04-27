 Skip to content
(WJTV Jackson)   Emmett Tills false accuser is on her way to hell   (wjtv.com)
38
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's any fairness in the world, her death was long and excruciatingly painful.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The 88-year-old was suffering from cancer

Not suffering enough
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Died at 88? She couldn't even die without being racist.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She should have been arrested first. An abortion of justice.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hope she suffered.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Say hello to Jerry, tell Hitler FU and ask the devil what's taking him so long with Tucker
 
Dromaeosaur
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That explains "Rest in Hell" trending...

Rest in hell!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Burn baby burn.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Say hello to Jerry, tell Hitler FU and ask the devil what's taking him so long with Tucker


You think Jerry Springer was shuttled to the basement?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Last year her memoir leaked that proved that she has always been unrepentant about what happened to Emmett Till. Cancer couldn't have picked a better person.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A decent person, when they know they have a few days left to live, would come clean with whatever major fark ups they were involved with.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My condolences to the cancer.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Died at 88? She couldn't even die without being racist.


Hey wait... Till was 14

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And here we are, going from jeering cancer to thanking it for some measure of misery as justice.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
+1 for not putting her name in the headline.
I hope the last emotion she felt was Guilt.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: bzdrummer: Say hello to Jerry, tell Hitler FU and ask the devil what's taking him so long with Tucker

You think Jerry Springer was shuttled to the basement?


I think they mean Lewis.

FREUNLAVEN!
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Last year her memoir leaked that proved that she has always been unrepentant about what happened to Emmett Till. Cancer couldn't have picked a better person.


Given that her identity has been known for such a long time, it is really unfortunate that nobody ever took it upon themselves to prevent her from dying of cancer in her 80s.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: And here we are, going from jeering cancer to thanking it for some measure of misery as justice.


It's almost like different circumstances warrant different responses.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hope her punishment in hell is to be the elevator operator to take black folks to heaven.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fsbilly: My condolences to the cancer.


Why? The cancer won, I for one shall be making a toast a bit later today
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: I hope her punishment in hell is to be the elevator operator to take black folks to heaven.


Hell is imaginary, of course. It's just part of a toxic religion that demands worship of an evil god.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
History that conservatives don't want your children to learn.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Died at 88? She couldn't even die without being racist.


I'm ashamed at how loud that made me laugh
 
groppet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hope she just rots
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: And here we are, going from jeering cancer to thanking it for some measure of misery as justice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: Say hello to Jerry, tell Hitler FU and ask the devil what's taking him so long with Tucker


Whoa whoa whoa, Jerry is a national treasure. Unless you're talking about Jerry Lee Lewis, who I am sure is in Great Balls of Fire.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: fsbilly: My condolences to the cancer.

Why? The cancer won, I for one shall be making a toast a bit later today


She dies, the cancer dies. There's no winner.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We should make this day an event/tradition, and every April 27, persons of color will whistle at white people.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's eye-popping to imagine how many grandparents out there right now were participants in or audiences of lynchings and got away with it.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She should've died in prison
 
T.rex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even if she truly lied, what charge in a court of law would have been applicable?  Its not them killing the poor kid was justifiable, even if he did what she claimed he did.... Ther perpetrators of the crime were the 2 men.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wonder what happened to history's minor villains. Like these assholes who tried to intimidate Ruby Bridges.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Part of me thinks they should be remembered in infamy. Part of me thinks they should be forgotten like shiat wiped off a shoe.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

T.rex: Even if she truly lied, what charge in a court of law would have been applicable?  Its not them killing the poor kid was justifiable, even if he did what she claimed he did.... Ther perpetrators of the crime were the 2 men.


She falsely accused a black preteen that he catcalled her.

If it really did happen she should have just taken it as a complement and STFU.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cman: T.rex: Even if she truly lied, what charge in a court of law would have been applicable?  Its not them killing the poor kid was justifiable, even if he did what she claimed he did.... Ther perpetrators of the crime were the 2 men.

She falsely accused a black preteen that he catcalled her.

If it really did happen she should have just taken it as a complement and STFU.


Listen, telling someone to take catcalling as a compliment is farked up. He didn't deserve to die, but people also shouldn't cat call or otherwise sexually harass people. It's not an either or situation.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A most appropriate headline, Subby. Bravo!
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

T.rex: Even if she truly lied, what charge in a court of law would have been applicable?  Its not them killing the poor kid was justifiable, even if he did what she claimed he did.... Ther perpetrators of the crime were the 2 men.


Can't find it, but there was a someone who got charged with at least manslaughter after their laptop was stolen because they falsely claimed it was taken at gunpoint, and the cops shot the guy when they tracked it down.
 
