(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Split Enz, Simple Minds, Pixies, & (There Is No 'The' In) Buzzcocks. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #460. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
94
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
G'morning-ish, folks;

I've been waiting for this thread to show up so I can close this extra tab...

Was going through my hard drive and found a band I had forgotten about - "The New York Room." They were early to end-nineties and, to me, fell in with Lisa Gerrard, the Coctaeus, and other darkwave spangle/jingle/jangle wave stuff.

They self-released, according to metatags, on music.download.com, which isn't there anymore. About 75% of their output is on their you-tube and facebook pages; you can get to their channel via the link. Some of the more... curious pieces, like their covers of Pearly Dewdrops, Wave of Mutilation and Kashmir don't seem to be out there anymore. Email in Profile for curiosity seekers.

I Wear Your Ring
Youtube N3pzuOpb7gU
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sziasztok
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here, there and around.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know if jasonvatch is okay?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello Ladies and Gents
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Anyone know if jasonvatch is okay?


Wasn't he in the thread on Tuesday?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pointless meeting is well into the warm fuzzies/circle jerk session...I may be here on time.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Anyone know if jasonvatch is okay?

Wasn't he in the thread on Tuesday?


He was, but he seems to have vanished now
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Anyone know if jasonvatch is okay?

Wasn't he in the thread on Tuesday?


he was, but not yesterday
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: Anyone know if jasonvatch is okay?

Wasn't he in the thread on Tuesday?

He was, but he seems to have vanished now


Bat signal has been lit...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: Anyone know if jasonvatch is okay?

Wasn't he in the thread on Tuesday?

He was, but he seems to have vanished now

Bat signal has been lit...


hellogiggles.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Made it to my Friday!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But how will we know if it is _the_ Buzzcocks, as opposed to just some random assembly of Buzzcocks? Or, if I'm misremembering my French correctly, all the Buzzcocks in the world?

Not so CSB:

Way, way back when Last.fm was first launched and known as audioscrobbler, I filed a bug report on it displaying "The, The" which got the issue fixed, but also got a response from the devs along the lines of "what sort of idiot names their band 'The The'".
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Been up and about, had therapy to help my brain not melt from stress, got a dang pie for a visit to the neighbor's tonight, had some lunch, and now it's time to deal with this grade-defining final exam.

/fingers crossed for a decent performance
//and also that the Panera I had for lunch wasn't as bad as it tasted
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: But how will we know if it is _the_ Buzzcocks, as opposed to just some random assembly of Buzzcocks? Or, if I'm misremembering my French correctly, all the Buzzcocks in the world?

Not so CSB:

Way, way back when Last.fm was first launched and known as audioscrobbler, I filed a bug report on it displaying "The, The" which got the issue fixed, but also got a response from the devs along the lines of "what sort of idiot names their band 'The The'".


I mean, it's not a great name but it's one that I don't think I'll forget.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sno man: Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings


I've been drilling holes in a 20cm thick media wall the thread all the cables through.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

perigee: G'morning-ish, folks;

I've been waiting for this thread to show up so I can close this extra tab...

Was going through my hard drive and found a band I had forgotten about - "The New York Room." They were early to end-nineties and, to me, fell in with Lisa Gerrard, the Coctaeus, and other darkwave spangle/jingle/jangle wave stuff.

They self-released, according to metatags, on music.download.com, which isn't there anymore. About 75% of their output is on their you-tube and facebook pages; you can get to their channel via the link. Some of the more... curious pieces, like their covers of Pearly Dewdrops, Wave of Mutilation and Kashmir don't seem to be out there anymore. Email in Profile for curiosity seekers.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/N3pzuOpb7gU]


I actually have at least 1 of their cd's
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: Anyone know if jasonvatch is okay?

Wasn't he in the thread on Tuesday?

He was, but he seems to have vanished now

Bat signal has been lit...


Vatch Signal.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings

I've been drilling holes in a 20cm thick media wall the thread all the cables through.


I've done that project. don't be afraid to use hearing protection.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For a second there I thought this was going to be cover of Tom Sawyer.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sno man: Pista: sno man: Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings

I've been drilling holes in a 20cm thick media wall the thread all the cables through.

I've done that project. don't be afraid to use hearing protection.


Pardon?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Even with all her weirdness, I will never not love Bjork.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
sweet!  Cubes
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hello from Horsham, PA!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: Pista: sno man: Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings

I've been drilling holes in a 20cm thick media wall the thread all the cables through.

I've done that project. don't be afraid to use hearing protection.

Pardon?


for the drilling, or is it just drywall?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
jasonvatch is currently laid up with the 'vid. outlook is good, per him.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Even with all her weirdness, I will never not love Bjork.


She reminds me of "that girl you knew once" that you fell for partly because she was "quirky," than slowly realized over time she was to-the-bone insane...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bears! Love me some Bears.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Hello from Horsham, PA!


Gateway to Doylestown, Welcome
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Hello from Horsham, PA!


Brother. Welcome from Jerseyside of Philly. Beastcoast Rules.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
SCNW Trifecta!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Hello from Horsham, PA!


Greetings from Litchfield County, CT, home of blue blood and red necks.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sno man: Pista: sno man: Pista: sno man: Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings

I've been drilling holes in a 20cm thick media wall the thread all the cables through.

I've done that project. don't be afraid to use hearing protection.

Pardon?

for the drilling, or is it just drywall?


It's something called Ytong which is basically aerated concrete
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: Pista: sno man: Pista: sno man: Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings

I've been drilling holes in a 20cm thick media wall the thread all the cables through.

I've done that project. don't be afraid to use hearing protection.

Pardon?

for the drilling, or is it just drywall?

It's something called Ytong which is basically aerated concrete


those ones you cut with a saw?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pc_gator: bedonkadonk: Hello from Horsham, PA!

Gateway to Doylestown, Welcome


Thanks!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: Pista: sno man: Pista: sno man: Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings

I've been drilling holes in a 20cm thick media wall the thread all the cables through.

I've done that project. don't be afraid to use hearing protection.

Pardon?

for the drilling, or is it just drywall?

It's something called Ytong which is basically aerated concrete


That's gotta be a lot more fun the the frequently rebar embedded solid concrete around here. Usually the rebar is exactly where you try to drill first too.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

perigee: bedonkadonk: Hello from Horsham, PA!

Brother. Welcome from Jerseyside of Philly. Beastcoast Rules.


Thanks!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Uranus: Pista: sno man: Pista: sno man: Pista: sno man: Here, for now.. much maintenance many gardenings

I've been drilling holes in a 20cm thick media wall the thread all the cables through.

I've done that project. don't be afraid to use hearing protection.

Pardon?

for the drilling, or is it just drywall?

It's something called Ytong which is basically aerated concrete

those ones you cut with a saw?


Yeah. They're awesome. But they do emit fark tons of dust when you start hacking at them with saws & junk
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Hello from Horsham, PA!


Howdy from America's Hat
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: bedonkadonk: Hello from Horsham, PA!

Greetings from Litchfield County, CT, home of blue blood and red necks.


Sounds colourful.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch is currently laid up with the 'vid. outlook is good, per him.


Oh man. Done that twice now. Speedy recovery!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: Hello from Horsham, PA!


Szia from Balatonfüred, Veszprém county
 
