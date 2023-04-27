 Skip to content
(WRAL)   A person walking on a North Carolina State University campus walkway was hiat by a brick. NBA player Steven Adams wanted for questioning   (wral.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame random violence, not a crumbling brick facade.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have been walking near the brickyard.

/NCSU alums will get that joke.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NC State sent out a WolfAlert Howl on Thursday at 2:20 a.m.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JETHRO TULL - THICK AS A BRICK (Pt.1&2) - FULL ALBUM [HD]
Youtube X15PsqN0DHc
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Blame random violence, not a crumbling brick facade.


Scroll down a bit, there's a follow-up article about 3 18 year olds who hurled small bolders at cars and killed a woman, it absolutely happens.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the campus may now need Another Brick in the Wall.

Got nothing.
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Blame random violence, not a crumbling brick facade.


Hard to blame a brick façade when there was a witness stating that another person hit the victim with a brick.
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it part of some sado-masochistic relationship?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
NSFW

Redd Foxx - Sex
Youtube nOwvbwjeWLw


NSFW
 
Cythraul
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
North Campus is pretty much all red brick.  Red bricks everywhere.  I used to work there.

Architecturally, NCSU is one of the ugliest campuses I've ever seen.
 
cleek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Your wise men don't know how it feels
To be hit with a brick

/FluteSolo
 
cleek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cythraul: North Campus is pretty much all red brick.  Red bricks everywhere.  I used to work there.

Architecturally, NCSU is one of the ugliest campuses I've ever seen.


behold, RIT:
cdn.rit.eduView Full Size
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jack Mort did it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now is not the time to discuss brick control.
 
