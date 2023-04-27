 Skip to content
(AP News)   Marshall Islands? Hm, we don't have diplomatic relations with them, but they sound puny. Let's seize their oil tanker, and definitely not read their Wiki page, especially the bit about foreign affairs and defense   (apnews.com) divider line
21
21 Comments
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Marshall islands is just a flag of convenience used by ship owners to avoid regulatory scrutiny. One of several nations used to flag vessels.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Iran playing the FAFO game with a busted hand.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, that should spread oil on troubled waters.  Nothing to see here, citizen.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Managed by a Turkish Company, owned by a Chines Company , and Shipping oil for Chevron to Texas.       Hell, the Iranians may have hit gold on getting paid out.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This happened before, the MV Maersk Tigris. And yes, it was a shakedown so Iran could steal money. And yeah, I think they are doing the same thing again.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's offer up TFG in exchange for the vessel's safe passage
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

runwiz: Marshall islands is just a flag of convenience used by ship owners to avoid regulatory scrutiny. One of several nations used to flag vessels.


This.  Even if it were a Marshall Islands constructed, flagged, and manned ship, we've got a lot of steps between this and anything actually happening.  Iran is just sabre rattling.
 
EL EM
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Would the Marshall Islands be under constant Marshall Law?
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EL EM: Would the Marshall Islands be under constant Marshall Law?


Only if the flag has gold fringe
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mess with him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Let's offer up TFG in exchange for the vessel's safe passage


Throw in the J6 mob and a few politicians on the side.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

runwiz: Marshall islands is just a flag of convenience used by ship owners to avoid regulatory scrutiny. One of several nations used to flag vessels.


I'm so tired of everyone using them as a cover.

Marshall, Marshall, Marshall!
 
Minktastic Mink!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Under CoFA the US is responsible for Marshallese military defense, so this could be worse diplomatically. If the ship is Chinese-owned then maybe it'll be different. I dunno.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My Grandpa was stationed on Eniwetok/Enewetak with CASU35 one of the US Navy's Carrier Air Service Unit that repaired damaged aircraft and conducted search & rescue missions for downed aviators.

Later, in lieu of rent, the Federal Government blew the hell out of the place with an atomic bomb test.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why are we sailing to Iran again?
lastfm.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hereinNC: Managed by a Turkish Company, owned by a Chines Company , and Shipping oil for Chevron to Texas.       Hell, the Iranians may have hit gold on getting paid out.


Ummm, Texas is all outbound oil. It's shipping coal to Newcastle.
 
MZach42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The Advantage Sweet had been in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, but its track showed no usual behavior as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz..."

Perhaps if they weren't constantly behaving in an unusual manner, this wouldn't have happened.  Seriously, no editors left.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
herdzone.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wildcardjack: hereinNC: Managed by a Turkish Company, owned by a Chines Company , and Shipping oil for Chevron to Texas.       Hell, the Iranians may have hit gold on getting paid out.

Ummm, Texas is all outbound oil. It's shipping coal to Newcastle.


The refineries don't care where their feedstock comes from.
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good luck getting discounted brand name merchandise after this, Iran.
 
