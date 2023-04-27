 Skip to content
(TMZ) NewsFlash Former mayor of Cincinnati, best known for writing a check to a prostitute, has died   (tmz.com) divider line
208
    Jerry Springer, The Jerry Springer Show, Television, United States, Politics  
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rest in peace, Ringmaster.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better bolt the chairs to the floor for the funeral.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics and Main but not Entertainment....

Interesting choice.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy your pineapple enema in hell.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want to see a whole troupe of midgets as his pall bearers.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know he was sick!
 
EZbaked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he went out under pile of hookers.... dude was a legend.
 
Phil McKraken [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry Springer's show was as dumb as it gets. I watched every episode to make sure.
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paternity tests for all in heaven?
 
El Brujo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Springer was who he was. Perhaps the first real media whore that started a revolution. But he was unapologetic and very successful at it. But seriously, fark cancer. Pancreatic cancer especially. Really, really awful.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm throwing a chair as a sign of respect.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think a thread full of Jerry gifs would be fitting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take care of yourself, and each other.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long, and thanks for contributing to the decline of intellectualism and the rise of "no shame" living through catering to the lowest common denominator.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Poopspasm: Paternity tests for all in heaven?


That's Maury
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could always feel better about yourself after watching his show.  I feel he did it for the well being of others.  Rest in chaos!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when he was all the rage. My friend got a copy of the unedited versions of his shows on VHS. It was a big thing back then.

I often wondered how much of that show was fake. It just didn't seem right. Who the hell would want to be on TV and air out all that dirty laundry for a few bucks?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry Springer (Parody of "One Week" by BareNaked Ladies)
Youtube wbfiEfVfo4M
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure someone could put together a thesis paper drawing a straight line from his show to the slow rolling collapse of our nation.

Still though, great tv.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Poopspasm: Paternity tests for all in heaven?


I think that was a different guy.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOK AT ME


Fark user imageView Full Size


I AM THE CAPTAIN NOW
 
John VonBarron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter almost gave me a heart attack. The biggest heart attack - yuge.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what was his Final Thought,  Subby?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what his "Final" thought was?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I saw was "be extra stupid and you can be on my show".

It rewarded stupidity.

And here we are.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up white trash in the 90's so I have fond memories of watching 'Jerry Springer' as a kid.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Razor Ramon on Jerry Springer
Youtube 7E2MsItKMJ0
RIP to two legends in this clip, Pro Wrestler Scott 'Razor Ramon' Hall gave a kid facing huge health challenges his championship belt in this appearance.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In hindsight, that seems quaint compared to what has happened in the years since then.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a surprise today. 79 is way too young to die these days.

Biden is 80 and somehow isn't dead.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wireless Joe: So long, and thanks for contributing to the decline of intellectualism and the rise of "no shame" living through catering to the lowest common denominator.


*throws chair*
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In honor of his life,  you will each have 5 minutes to fight an ex lover.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Jerry. Your show was the FB/Insta/TikTok of its time. Where any half brained rube could come on and do some stupid stuff and have an audience to watch them do it to. I'm gonna kiss my sister who cheated on me with her brother who was actually a woman who had a baby from our dad in memorium!
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They would have put him seated at the right hand of the Father, but the DNA test came back negative and they broke all the damn chairs.  RIP Jerry, thanks for the laughs.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will the guests throw folding chairs at each other at the funeral?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz Pumper: You could always feel better about yourself after watching his show.  I feel he did it for the well being of others.  Rest in chaos!


That's why I like to watch Hoarders. My house seems utterly pristine after that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I remember when he was all the rage. My friend got a copy of the unedited versions of his shows on VHS. It was a big thing back then.

I often wondered how much of that show was fake. It just didn't seem right. Who the hell would want to be on TV and air out all that dirty laundry for a few bucks?


It was pretty much all fake, I knew people that went on. There was no vetting, it was a free trip to Chicago if you were willing to debase yourself for an afternoon.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that he came out on TV and fully addressed it.

THAT is how you need to address things in life. Head on.

Hated the show, but the dude was a decent fellow. Life well lived for him.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry being fed to the World Magoot by GWAR:
GWAR - Live on Jerry Springer Shock Rock pt 1
Youtube pJuBxeRrv9A
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: [YouTube video: Jerry Springer (Parody of "One Week" by BareNaked Ladies)]


That parody has not aged well...
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Politics and Main but not Entertainment....

Interesting choice.


Jerry had a pretty extensive political story. Mayor, councilman, ran for state senate.

Also his time as anchor for WLWT garnered him 7 Emmy's. His exposé on the homeless in Cincinnati (he lived with them for a week) was very enlightening.

He was a man of many facets. Met him a few times, and he was always gracious and happy to meet people.

Didn't care for his later career, but a lot of people did, and he definitely left a mark on daytime TV. For better or worse.

/He bought my dinner at Fuddruckers one evening. I guess because we didn't disturb him.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carol Marin to give the eulogy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mshefler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An American hero, gone
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah.... One more thing.

"Take care of yourselves, and each other, Goodnight"
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get Springer beads with that newsflash, subs?  Or just an STD and some major family issues?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anderson's Pooper: I really want to see a whole troupe of midgets as his pall bearers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
DanZero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
