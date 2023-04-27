 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   Supply chains got really messed up during COVID but they're finally starting to get caught up. All of them, even Karma   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Law, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Chestnut, Law enforcement, Arrest, Heroin, Law enforcement agency  
•       •       •

1437 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎻
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baker's father, Barry Baker Sr., was also arrested on June 27, 2017, as a result of a countywide drug bust operation in Chester County dubbed "Operation Wildfire."

The crab apple doesn't fall far from the tree...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing of value was lost.  Based on this asshole's history, he was a thug who liked punching people who could not fight back.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame. The bike and car both are totaled.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This family is really putting the Pennsyltucky in Pennsyltucky
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with this.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real tragedy is for his sister, who lost both a brother and a lover.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So while his son was beating up a man with a disability, Barry Baker Sr. was selling us morphine," Hogan said in 2017. "It's a heck of a family."

Now with one freshly pruned branch that hopefully had yet to bear it's rotten fruit
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope someone sees to it that the numerous guns this cowardly sack of shiat inevitably owned (or should I say had in his possession) get crushed, and not given to any of his family or associates.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So they come and go
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pueblonative: So they come and go


He hasn't posted ITT yet.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't usually cheer on people dying.

But I do cheer the world becoming a slightly better place.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SBinRR: What a shame. The bike and car both are totaled.


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "So while his son was beating up a man with a disability, Barry Baker Sr. was selling us morphine," Hogan said in 2017. "It's a heck of a family."

Now with one freshly pruned branch that hopefully had yet to bear it's rotten fruit


The chances of there not being crotch fruit are extremely low
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the peanut gallery to stay chiming in that, despite no other data in TFA, it was wrong for the police to be even in pursuit of the guy.
 
tekmo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've come to feel about young white guys the way white people want me to feel about young black guys.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Even a small breath of fresh air is still fresh air.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm just disappointed that it took nearly seven years for the karma to take effect.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: I'm waiting for the peanut gallery to stay chiming in that, despite no other data in TFA, it was wrong for the police to be even in pursuit of the guy.


I'm waiting for a thread where people proof read before hitting Add Comment
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Imagine dying during a police chase, and there's no mention in the news about anyone saying what a good guy he is, how he loved his family or contributed to his community, or even what he did as a job. Nope, this guy liked to punch people who couldn't fight back, and his dad sold morphine.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: This family is really putting the Pennsyltucky in Pennsyltucky


Chester county isn't Pennsyltuckey....it's a (partly) affluent suburb and home to Vanguard and lots of biotech.

It does have it's dregs however....
 
JustinCase
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From another thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh no. *shrug*
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well it save a lot of time and money on the courts to deal with this jackass the rest of his life because he just seems like garbage from day 1. You mock a guy with CP and then punch him just for extra shiats and giggles? Hope he did not die right away and just suffered for a bit.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder who he voted for
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Had a guy on a motorcycle broadside a lady working for my parents (who was driving her car for work because both of the company vehicles had been totaled a week before - that's a story in itself) and the guy was going so fast on his cycle that it killed him instantly and shoved her old Ford across the street into a yard. He had been going something like 120+ in a 25 residential. Speedo was stuck at 90 after braking. She never saw him he was going so fast. I think it broke her arm and leg. She was really shook up and quit a few months later.

Guy's family tried to sue. We found out he had had his license revoked like 3 times and was only in his early 20's.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When the FIRST thing people remember about you is that you punched somebody with cerebral palsy, dying in a motorcycle accident was the high point of your life.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

logieal: Had a guy on a motorcycle broadside a lady working for my parents (who was driving her car for work because both of the company vehicles had been totaled a week before - that's a story in itself)


Both together?
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"So while his son was beating up a man with a disability, Barry Baker Sr. was selling us morphine," Hogan said in 2017. "It's a heck of a family."

There's something wrong with white people's culture and inherent propensity to crime, I'm not saying it's genetic... All I'm saying is it's odd to have crime like this through every generation.

/S.

Just spinning the typical racist narrative on its head.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Instant Karma gonna get you ..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only sad part of this story is motorcycle deaths are quick. This waste of space needed to be in severe unstoppable pain for a couple weeks. Then let him die.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.