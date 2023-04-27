 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   How has Swanson's Shoe Repair been in business for nearly 100 years? I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess 'by repairing shoes'   (king5.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where do the TV Dinners fit in?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure that running drugs and hookers out back helps, too.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later renamed to "Very Good Shoe Repair"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I would rather see stories like this than the normal news story of people shooting one another, and other bad news. I think there's a local news station here that once a week has a segment on "good news" featuring people doing normal things, contributing to society to make this world a better place to live in.

Of course, it's only a weekly 3 minute segment.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: i walked by this store a few times
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife actually gets her shoes repaired.  She had some boots fixed last month.  There is only one left that I know of.  I believe its key is its incredibly cheap rent owing to it being in the first floor of a parking garage behind an office building.  It's not even on-street.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, let's see his children's shoes.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Where do the TV Dinners fit in?


Tuck's getting his shinebox now.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Where do the TV Dinners fit in?


Well, they taste like shoe leather.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coub-attachments.akamaized.netView Full Size


That's a good shoeshine.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: My wife actually gets her shoes repaired.  She had some boots fixed last month.  There is only one left that I know of.  I believe its key is its incredibly cheap rent owing to it being in the first floor of a parking garage behind an office building.  It's not even on-street.

[Fark user image 850x695]


Buy better shoes, your wife is smart. I have shoes that i wear regularly that are 10+ years old. I'm not joking when i say i want, and expect, to be buried in my alden indies.

Its more dough up front, but you get a far superior shoe in every way, that maybe you need to send in for less than the cost of a new pair of sketchers, and less often than you need to replace them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this work like barbers? The best shoe repairman in town wears the worst shoes?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dropped some cash there a few years back. Good work
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm sure that running drugs and hookers out back helps, too.


Make sure to ask that your shoes get "extra polished" when you go to pick them up.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair with the 4th generation taking over now, he can get in on the Sneakerhead craze for repairs and restoration as well.

Especially with the generational knowledge of shoe construction etc can help hugely in with more challenging repairs.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Rapmaster2000: My wife actually gets her shoes repaired.  She had some boots fixed last month.  There is only one left that I know of.  I believe its key is its incredibly cheap rent owing to it being in the first floor of a parking garage behind an office building.  It's not even on-street.

[Fark user image 850x695]

Buy better shoes, your wife is smart. I have shoes that i wear regularly that are 10+ years old. I'm not joking when i say i want, and expect, to be buried in my alden indies.

Its more dough up front, but you get a far superior shoe in every way, that maybe you need to send in for less than the cost of a new pair of sketchers, and less often than you need to replace them.


Isn't there some economics theory about expensive boots lasting v cheap boots and that's why rich people will stay rich and poor people will stay poor
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have always said, "the trick to a good life is to wear comfortable shoes"

even wrote a song about it.

Comfortable Shoes
Youtube O1dOFaMtYT8
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: AdmirableSnackbar: I'm sure that running drugs and hookers out back helps, too.

Make sure to ask that your shoes get "extra polished" when you go to pick them up.


From The Jerk 1979 Shit from Shinola
Youtube rDXN7T3-Jrg
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Rapmaster2000: My wife actually gets her shoes repaired.  She had some boots fixed last month.  There is only one left that I know of.  I believe its key is its incredibly cheap rent owing to it being in the first floor of a parking garage behind an office building.  It's not even on-street.

[Fark user image 850x695]

Buy better shoes, your wife is smart. I have shoes that i wear regularly that are 10+ years old. I'm not joking when i say i want, and expect, to be buried in my alden indies.

Its more dough up front, but you get a far superior shoe in every way, that maybe you need to send in for less than the cost of a new pair of sketchers, and less often than you need to replace them.


I have a few pairs of expensive shoes.  I have a pair of Tecovas from about 5 years ago.  A pair of Rocky hiking boots that are 100% USA construction including laces.  I also have a pair of Italian-made boots I got about 19 years ago.  I also saw Usher in the store where I bought them.  I kept wondering who this tiny man wearing flamboyant sunglasses indoors with two large body guards was until someone told me.

I've mostly transitioned to wearing tennis shoes all day.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: [coub-attachments.akamaized.net image 480x360]

That's a good shoeshine.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this shoe store also works on shoe-phones?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spongeboob: LineNoise: Rapmaster2000: My wife actually gets her shoes repaired.  She had some boots fixed last month.  There is only one left that I know of.  I believe its key is its incredibly cheap rent owing to it being in the first floor of a parking garage behind an office building.  It's not even on-street.

[Fark user image 850x695]

Buy better shoes, your wife is smart. I have shoes that i wear regularly that are 10+ years old. I'm not joking when i say i want, and expect, to be buried in my alden indies.

Its more dough up front, but you get a far superior shoe in every way, that maybe you need to send in for less than the cost of a new pair of sketchers, and less often than you need to replace them.

Isn't there some economics theory about expensive boots lasting v cheap boots and that's why rich people will stay rich and poor people will stay poor


I'm not talking about buying a pair of alden's or allen edmunds for your construction gig. But a pair of redwings will last 5x longer than a pair of Timberlands, for less than the price of 2 pairs of Timbs, and can actually have repairs done to them.

The difference between 65 dollar shoes (what a pair of sketchers will set me back, IF i buy 2 pairs at the same time, so really 130) and a pair of 125 dollar shoes is night and day (I know redwings are more like 200ish, but same applies).
 
almejita
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm sure that running drugs and hookers out back helps, too.


Very funny, if you're going for the OBVIOUS jokes.


/those were mine motherfarker, you just wait.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
an example, because i have a pair of regular redwings. They are probably closing in on 10 years old. I had the resoled maybe 2 years ago. I do all my yard work in them, have roofed in them, wore them on customer sites that require workboots, dug snow in them, you name it. I can still usually with 10 minutes of work dress them up enough that i'd be comfortable wearing them to a decent restaurant, and certainly so if I brought them in for a shine, because they come back good as new. And they honestly get even more comfortable as the years go on. If they breathed a little better, they would probably be my go-to hiking shoe.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I suspect the real secret of their longevity is they own the building. And maybe a few around them.

Perhaps a clever idea would be arranging to pick up and return shoes from law and executive offices for repairs and polish on a regular basis.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LineNoise: i have a pair of regular redwings.


?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I suspect the real secret of their longevity is they own the building. And maybe a few around them.

Perhaps a clever idea would be arranging to pick up and return shoes from law and executive offices for repairs and polish on a regular basis.


Seriously, my cobbler does gangbusters. If i don't want to pay a rush fee its like a week to get shoes back from a basic job. They usually have a few side things going on as well. Mine is also, no joke, my notary, and does leather work for belts and bags and what have you.

Honestly i think the notary just drives business. "Oh, i need this notarize, might as well bring some shoes with me"
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We have a cobbler in town. It's fantastic because ours not only repairs shoes but can also repair a variety of gear, including luggage and outdoor equipment. They've saved us money over the years, and I hope the descendants take up the business.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Shoes the Full Version
Youtube wCF3ywukQYA
 
