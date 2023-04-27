 Skip to content
(Metro)   Better luck next time, Ukraine   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Moscow Kremlin, Newspaper, Explosive material, Plastic explosive, Industrial park, German website Bild  
SMB2811
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This seems like a believable story from a trustworthy source.
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's a shame, that it didn't make it to its target.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I were the ukraine, I'd just keep sending them in waves.
Make putin feel like a ukrainian citizen dodging bullets just to go to the grocery store....
 
Fooshards
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hahaha get farked, Pooty poot.

Now he's gonna be scared of engine noises in the sky.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bollox. I think this story may be called a shallow fake.
 
LesterB
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are model planes "drones" now?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is based on a report from the German "newspaper" Bild? Now I doubt the existence of drones AND Putin.
 
Elfich
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If this was real, why hasn't Russia marched the remains of the drone through Red Square while trumpeting something about their restraint about not nuking ukraine in response the brazen attack on the motherland?
 
NoGods
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LesterB: Are model planes "drones" now?


If they fly like a drone, spy like a drone and try to kill like a drone, well then it's a drone.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LesterB: Are model planes "drones" now?


Technically
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL sure. A UK tabloid is a reliable news source. "Crashed miles from its target". How dumb.
 
MadCat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't doubt someone tried to assassinate Vlad. I do doubt that that Ukraine would have been this incompetent in an attempt when they've shown a remarkable ability to use drones to hit targets with precision thus far.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drew, do you think any of your users like Fark linking trash like this? And Twitter and right-wing propaganda sites? Just curious. Or if you just don't care what your users want.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LesterB: Are model planes "drones" now?


This is no model plane, it's a software controlled UAV with a weapons platform. But drone is generic now for just about anything that can fly without a person in it.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This was seen today over the Black Sea as Ukraine continued its war of aggression against Mother Russia and the singular despicable act of attempted assassination of it's democratically elected and rightful leader Vladmir Putin.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: LOL sure. A UK tabloid is a reliable news source. "Crashed miles from its target". How dumb.


Correct. That looks like a General Purpose drone. Probably trying to hit an ammo dump or something miles away from where Putin was. But I agree this story is BS brcsuse if Ukraine had good HUMINT and a real shot to take against Putin, it wouldn't just be one drone.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like Russian propaganda so they can play the martyr card and snivel about how evil Ukraine is. Even if it were true, I doubt taking Putin out will really change anything. They'll just find some other asshole to kowtow to. Russians are never really happy unless they're under the foot of a dictator.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If I were the ukraine, I'd just keep sending them in waves.
Make putin feel like a ukrainian citizen dodging bullets just to go to the grocery store....


Ukraine only has to get lucky once. Putin has to be lucky every time.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"kamikaze drone".  Are ordinary bullets now called kamikaze bullets?  After all, they do willfully give up their lives in action.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A drone crashes just a ways away from a Russian drone factory where Putin is supposedly watching them produce drones (drones which are lacking in almost any sophisticated internal parts or electronics).

It crashes and fails to explode...and Ukraine sent it?

I'm not calling bullshiat on this one, but I am sending it an email...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like a PsyOp news article against Putin and not a real thing.

Also lol wow:
Video posted on social media showed the lawn in front of the Rudnevo industrial park had been spray painted green.
 
LuxAeterna
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WTF from the sidebar in TFA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
