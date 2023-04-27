 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "Undeclared Eggs" might the name of your next garage band, but it's also a reason to recall yogurt   (kiro7.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Vanilla, affected vanilla bean Greek yogurt, Ellenos Real Greek, Fruit, Strained yogurt, Yogurt, vanilla bean flakes, Plastic cup  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 27 Apr 2023 at 9:42 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also basically the central theme of Jurassic Park.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an eggsistential crisis.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Sounds like an eggsistential crisis.


They just need to get ova it.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: Hawk the Hawk: Sounds like an eggsistential crisis.

They just need to get ova it.


This is true.  In my experience, every container of yogurt has been fowl.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Also basically the central theme of Jurassic Park.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Any man who would make a pun, will not scruple to cut a purse." - Samuel - Johnson or Pepys, I forget which.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images04.kaleidescape.comView Full Size


/moose out front shoulda toldya
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.