 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   Car thieves combine Evel Knievel and Keith Moon in Las Vegas   (8newsnow.com) divider line
10
    More: Fail, House, Las Vegas, Afternoon, Cardiovascular disease, Tuesday Afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LAS VEGAS, Arrest  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 1:05 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about the Kool-Aid man?

"OH YEAH!"
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Kook-Aid man seems to have fallen on hard times but old habits are hard to break...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They need to blow up the pool for a proper Keith Moon
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I always have a hard time remembering which rock musician died of what, so my brain said "they got airborne, then choked to death on their own vomit?"

/I can at least remember that the one who choked on someone else's vomit was in Spinal Tap.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Car plows into backyard pool during hit-and-run crash"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I really loved the way Keith played drums.

I Can See For Miles has amazing snare work in it.

We lost him too quickly.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey...free car.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was expecting the cops to find them dead from choking on their own vomit.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They died in a mysterious gardening accident?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Would have also accepted Terry Bradshaw in place of the late Mr. Moon.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.