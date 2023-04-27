 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Grape juice laced with 'wonk' sends 5 West Philly students to hospital and seven home to their parents. Due to their age we will not be updated on which ones are sent to Bel Air   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonk?  Ok, new to me. Can anyone explain to me exactly what "wonk" is?
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Wonk?  Ok, new to me. Can anyone explain to me exactly what "wonk" is?


seeing as its west philly.....something like fentanyl, but somehow cheaper and sketchier would be my guess.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Wonk?  Ok, new to me. Can anyone explain to me exactly what "wonk" is?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't laced with wank.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure I've ever seen an ad for Wonk, its efficacy and potential dangers.  From the same big pharma that bought us Farkitol?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Wonk?  Ok, new to me. Can anyone explain to me exactly what "wonk" is?


It's when you bring in a flask of vodak, pour it in your grape juice, get busted, and say it was "wonk" to freak the adults out to buy yourself some time for it to blow over.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: Wonk?  Ok, new to me. Can anyone explain to me exactly what "wonk" is?


My guess would be the latest new drug to hit the streets. Never discount a desperate person's attempt to get high any and every way they can. If you want to kill yourselves, that's between you and whatever god you believe in, but don't fark with other people's food and/or drink.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ask a silly question, get a silly answer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Initial police reports indicate the school kids:
drink it anytime and any place
When it's time to get ill, I pour it on my face
Wonk tastes def when you pour it on ice
Come on, y'all, it's time to get nice
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wonk is street for ketamine
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hear if little kids OD on wonk, they turn blue and swell up like blueberries.
 
phedex
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm a policy wonk!


side note, google notes it appears to be slang for ketamine.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: At least it wasn't laced with wank.


Or God forbid, woke.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: My guess would be the latest new drug to hit the streets


I imagined as such.

I don't understand. It's like all those news stories every Halloween when random people hand out drugs to kids.

Everyone knows, this is expensive and most druggies want to keep their own stash, not give it away.

There's more to this story we're not hearing about.

I wish these news companies would dish out the real story instead of lousy two minute blurbs.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Nick Nostril: At least it wasn't laced with wank.

Or God forbid, woke.


Originally read headline as "woke"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Nick Nostril: At least it wasn't laced with wank.

Or God forbid, woke.


Except unlike wank or wonk, woke has no definition only that it's bad if you vote R.

/purple drank
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: steklo: Wonk?  Ok, new to me. Can anyone explain to me exactly what "wonk" is?

My guess would be the latest new drug to hit the streets. Never discount a desperate person's attempt to get high any and every way they can. If you want to kill yourselves, that's between you and whatever god you believe in, but don't fark with other people's food and/or drink.


I think we may require an explanation of this new drug from Ice T.
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's wonk in that jawn.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: SoupJohnB: Nick Nostril: At least it wasn't laced with wank.

Or God forbid, woke.

Except unlike wank or wonk, woke has no definition only that it's bad if you vote R.

/purple drank


That sounds about right (Codeine enhanced cough syrup)
 
Cheron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could have been worse, could have been woke
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Wonk is street for ketamine


What's the big deal then? K isn't going to hurt a kid - indeed, it's a good starter drug for youngsters.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
See?  The conservatives are right!  Woke is destroying our countr....what's that?

Wonk?

Oh.  Um...... never mind.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Wonk is street for ketamine


AFAIK, ketamine is not an opioid.

/nice journalism, Lou...
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[Ice-T.png]

The kids spend their careers studying a specific area of expertise and policies relating to it.

They call it "being a wonk".
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Go wonk, go bronk.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Wonk is street for ketamine


When did that happen? Special K.  Also, "Jet" and "Purple" apparently.

https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_chem_info/ketamine.pdf
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x416]


I wonk you to wonk me.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They were probably wonking off in the bathroom.

and then one snitched after he couldn't handle that much wonking.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Who put the wonk in the bonk ah bonk ah bonk...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I prefer the moniker "Donkey Dust" to "Wonk"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The spokeswoman for the school district sounds like she's never encountered a teenager before.
 
spleef420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They dragged out the counter-terrorism squad? WTAF?
 
