 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wales Online)   Cheeky, authentic-looking road sign from fed up residents tells drivers to 'adjust their bras' and 'secure their nuts' on potholed highway in Wales   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Carmarthenshire County Council, Wear, Carmarthenshire, Reason, Wales, Road, County council, Transport  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 10:20 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If only there was a way for them to raise money to fix the road.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*That's* their worst road?  I've ridden on three that are worse than that this morning alone.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a "road."  It's a farm lane.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blatz514: That's not a "road."  It's a farm lane.


It's Wales.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

grokca: blatz514: That's not a "road."  It's a farm lane.

It's Wales.


How do you farm whales?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: If only there was a way for them to raise money to fix the road.


grokca: blatz514: That's not a "road."  It's a farm lane.

It's Wales.


Maybe they can sell off some extra letters.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Road sign thread!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SECURE YOUR NUTS ALERT!

/aren't they always secure?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: grokca: blatz514: That's not a "road."  It's a farm lane.

It's Wales.

How do you farm whales?


Reminds me of one of my favorite local-news screencaps (not a photoshop):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Road sign thread!


here's a classic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dear Residents,
Louisiana would like a word. Also, better roads.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grokca: blatz514: That's not a "road."  It's a farm lane.

It's Wales.


Some descendants of Welsh expats call this a rural road in wet conditions:

Fark user imageView Full Size


At least ours are "two lane"... but I think they should quit their whining.

/descendant of Welsh immigrants
 
whatshisname
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And make sure your sheep is well-secured!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"There is a national shortfall in investment in road maintenance which impacts all local highway authorities. The roads in Carmarthenshire that we would like to resurface far outstrips the budget available to us. As a consequence of a limited budget, our resurfacing programmes are developed using a risk-based approach to target the roads in greatest need of resurfacing and ensure that any investment provides the best possible value."

Typical feckless middle-manager speak that is just a long winded way of saying "I have no farking clue what I'm doing, so I'm not going to do anything and will you please go away now, I have super important things to do like watching funny cat vids on youtube"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your drive there could be worse...

scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.