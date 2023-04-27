 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Men coming and going at all hours from curtained "hair salon" and leaving with their hair the same length was the clue here   (wtae.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you need a serious haircut.
Sometimes you need more of a styling.

Sometimes you just need a little trim.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you said blow DRY! My mistake.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://news.yahoo.com/washington-county-hairstylist-facing-charges-214613443.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mostly the coming.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He said he wanted a hair cut...She asked which one?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As long as she washes her hands (and swigs a little Listerine) between clients, I don't see what's wrong.
 
dkimball
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
♪♪ Shave and a haircut, two tits!!! ♪♪
 
Cheron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
First served, first come.

/Apologies to Mel
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The real story was buried at the end. She DID cut hair, but she didn't have enough clients to support her disabled daughter.

That's America, baby!
 
argylez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.instagram.com/zlobinamy/?hl=en
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
She was Zlobin all right.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Quick Google search also showed her and her ( marine) husband tried last year to get a variance to convert the property into a residential unit to sell. Which was denied.


There's alot more to this story and it's really really sounding all sorts of farked up and sad.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I notice they don't list the address.  Inquiring minds want know. ;)
 
sleze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And for the ladies...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: She DID cut hair, but she didn't have enough clients to support her disabled daughter.


Knew of an old woman in our apartment complex that was next to a High School. She sold pot to help her make ends meet. My friend took me there once during Halloween trick or treating. She invited us in, asked my friend (who knew her) if he wanted any "special" treats....

I always thought that was a bit sad for her.
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It's disgusting," said Donald Wacker, who lives near the salon.

Heh.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: The real story was buried at the end. She DID cut hair, but she didn't have enough clients to support her disabled daughter.

That's America, baby!


Sounds like the problem is she's not very good at doing hair and doesn't want to put in the time and effort required to either do it or hire someone.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Come on, that's why you order pizza boxes and flush the ingredients down the drain. Give them the blow out with the blow job.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Selling is legal
Farking is legal
Why isn't selling farking legal?
-Ancient American Proverb
 
