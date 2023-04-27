 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia)   Stolen car and minivan hit bus. Bus crashes into bank. Bystander steals cash from minivan while driver's trapped inside. Stolen-car driver escapes in trailing Volkswagen. Passengers on bus take off before cops arrive. Nothing to see here   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I saw a video of a car hitting a pedestrian and then crashing. A guy quickly runs over to the unconscious pedestrian, steals his wallet, and runs off.
People are absolute scum.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One could make a movie from that headline alone. Always nice to wake up with a good laugh.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby needs to get a job at this news station so he can write the little burbs when they show a video.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's the Philly Way
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And nobody saw nuthin'.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Articulated Bus is the name of my Teaveling Wilburys cover band
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Weirdest Rube-Goldberg Device of the week.
 
