(CNN)   Cruises for $500 please. This is the amount of time a cruise ship will look for you if you fall overboard. What is two hours   (cnn.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt they're dropping smoke markers, doing a full speed turn and launching the RHIB with the diver. Dude was likely dead soon after he hit the water given how tall those ships are.

Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Likely drunk as all fark
Now food for the shark
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They stay on station until the Cosst Guard shows up but let's be honest, you fall off a cruise ship there is next to no chance you survive.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Likely drunk as all fark
Now food for the shark


steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny. This episode was just on TV Sunday morning. Hadn't seen it in decades.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they see the passenger go over either as it happens or shortly after, then it's a very small search area unless there's bad weather.  They can return to the exact spot.  Two hours is ample time to see if someone is treading water at that spot.  And if he's not, he gone.  Which is usually the case when you jump into water from 100+ feet up.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Likely drunk as all fark
Now food for the shark


Buffet overload
Costly drinks by the many
Davey Jones says hi
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a really awesome way to murder someone though.
However - I bet those ships have a metric shiat ton of camera coverage
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he just wanted a Quantum of Solace?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He partied all night,
Then saw the Sun.
Jumped over a railing,
Goodbye, old Chum
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done jumps from Cruise ship deck height. It's crazy how deep you go under.  You also have to have your feet pointing down and your arms correct, at your side or crossed against your chest. A drunken idiot would probably have broken bones, ribs arms back etc. From hitting wrong. People live though. Plenty of cases of sailors in war or suicide jumpers. But you'd be good as dead if not found quickly.
 
whatshisname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but the lineup at the buffet will be shorter.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been on a cruise. Assuming no foul play, how easy is it to just... fall overboard? Perhaps they should address the root of the problem.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the fall doesn't kill you, you're likely to drown or die of hypothermia after 2 hours. They put high guard rails on the ship for a reason. It's really hard to fall off unless you do it on purpose.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: dropping smoke markers, doing a full speed turn and launching the RHIB with the diver.


you forgot all hands to muster .... :-) ...k/dar
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nogale: Perhaps they should address the root of the problem.


That's it. Cement the entire ocean.  Perfect.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"one hand for yourself, and one for the ship"

or is that just in the showers?
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realistically searching for 2 hours is long enough. In the Coast Guard, we came upon a ship bringing the pilot onboard when a man fell overboard, despite the fact that along with our cutter, there were two boats in the immediate area and the vessel was stopped, the man wasn't found. He washed up dead on the beach days later.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nogale: Perhaps they should address the root of the problem.

That's it. Cement the entire ocean.  Perfect.


Lol, not quite what I had in mind.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

meanmutton: They stay on station until the Cosst Guard shows up but let's be honest, you fall off a cruise ship there is next to no chance you survive.


Not necessarily...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a big ocean and people are small. The course a cruise ship follows can be backtracked but it's not like there's a road, wind and waves move a lot of water in a short amount of time.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you can't catch anything in that fishing spot after two hours, it's time to move on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nogale: Lol, not quite what I had in mind.


See, I've never been nautical, it made sense to me to cement it all. I don't like seafood, I don't like crossing over the ocean, swimming in it, going under in tunnels, going over on bridges.

I do however appreciate the beach at sunset, or dusk when the sun isn't melting me away and giving me skin cancer.

The ocean can be beautiful, but it's also very deadly.  One has to respect it all times.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nogale: I've never been on a cruise. Assuming no foul play, how easy is it to just... fall overboard? Perhaps they should address the root of the problem.


Falls from cruise ships are rare. You wouldn't just walk off the edge. They are almost always foul play, or involve stupidity or a lot of alcohol leading to climbing up on/over the safety railings.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nogale: I've never been on a cruise. Assuming no foul play, how easy is it to just... fall overboard? Perhaps they should address the root of the problem.


It's pretty difficult without doing something drunkenly stupid.  The railings are higher than your waist by a pretty good amount.  The cruise I take every year is known for drunken and stoned hijinks yet no one has gone literally overboard, figuratively is another story.  We did have one death but that was due to a pre existing condition.  We were delayed from getting off the ship at port for a couple of hours while local police did their thing and transported the body.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nogale: I've never been on a cruise. Assuming no foul play, how easy is it to just... fall overboard? Perhaps they should address the root of the problem.


It's not easy. There is a 4ft railing around every deck. You cannot "accidentally" fall overboard. You either need to climb over the railing or get thrown over. It would be difficult for even a drunk to accidentally fall over. I think the only way for an accident to truly happen is if you're doing something really stupid, like climbing on the rails to take selfies or something. Once you've been on a cruise you realize that every fallen overboard story you hear is either suicide or murder.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Seems like a really awesome way to murder someone though.
However - I bet those ships have a metric shiat ton of camera coverage


Plot of a Hiaassen book.
 
wage0048
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nogale: I've never been on a cruise. Assuming no foul play, how easy is it to just... fall overboard? Perhaps they should address the root of the problem.


I'm 6' 1".  The one cruise I went on (ship was the Royal Princess) the railings were all about mid-chest or higher.

You have to want to go overboard.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: If you're on an ocean cruise, don't bother bringing supplies to make a bunch of messages in bottles. It turns out the ships - at least the ones on Disney Cruise Lines - are outfitted with sensors all around them. The sensors will trigger an automatic man-overboard alert and alarms will sound.
 
