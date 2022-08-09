 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Day 428 of WW3. дядя Vova races back to the Kremlin in the middle of the night. Was it word of explosions in St. Petersburg that did it, or his industrial-strength Copium prescription being delivered? This is your Thursday Ukraine invasion thread   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
    News, Russia, Russian officials, Russians, Knowledge, Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, Citizenship of Russia, Verkhovna Rada, potential Ukrainian counteroffensive  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning. As people are noticing the battle seem to be on the upswing, despite no real news being shared. OPSEC over all (as it should be). So instead we've got stories on Zelensky and Xi's telephone conference, the ruscists once again setting up defensive positions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, and of course the ruscists are experiencing "anxiety" in the face of the upcoming counterattack. This is your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, April 27
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

EXPLAINED: Global Reaction to Zelensky's Call With China's President Xi
The US and the EU lauded the call, but Moscow reacted angrily and accused Kyiv of undermining any peace attempts, more than a year after it launched its illegal invasion.

One Dead and 23 Injured After Russian Missile Hits Residential Building in Mykolaiv
Mykolaiv is located on the Black Sea, about 170 kilometres (100 miles) from Moscow-annexed Crimea. Russian forces have frequently targeted it since the start of its invasion in February 2022.

Sniper Kills Ukrainian Journalist in an Ambush Near Kherson
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accuses Russian snipers of targeting clearly marked journalists. "Russians don't care if you're Russian, Italian or Ukrainian, they just shoot."

What We Know About Russia's Plans to Defend Against Ukraine's Counteroffensive
Moscow's forces are digging in furiously in the south of Ukraine, as they prepare to defeat Kyiv's upcoming offensive, but that won't be easy and it might not work.

Chornobyl: A Legacy of Human Error and the Lessons That Were Never Learned (by Russians)
Today, April 26, is the 37th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster, as we remember that nuclear catastrophe, we consider how Russia's full-scale invasion raises concerns it could happen again.

Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Hold First Talks Since Launch of Full-Scale Invasion
According to Chinese media, Xi told Zelensky that 'talks and negotiation' were the 'only way out' of the war.

Gazprom's PMC Mercenaries Complain That Wagner Threatened Reprisals Against Them
Although they are meant to be on the same side, Russian private mercenary groups appear to be falling out on quite an epic scale.

New Mass-Burial Sites in Mariupol Revealed in Latest Google Maps Update
Street view pictures of what the city looked like before it was destroyed are still available alongside the new updates, a poignant reminder of what Russian forces destroyed.

Ukraine Slams Russian 'Blackmail' on Chernobyl Anniversary
On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops took over Chernobyl after entering from Belarus before withdrawing around month later.

Ukrainian Soldiers Describe Scorched-Earth Tactics and Nuclear Fears in Bakhmut
Members of the 93rd Brigade, currently fighting at the Dnipro front, spoke to Kyiv Post about the Russians' latest maneuvers and weaponry there.

Media: Missile debris found in northern Poland.
The remains of an unidentified military object were found in a forest near Bydgoszcz in northern Poland, the country's defense ministry reported on April 27. According to Polish radio station RMF FM, those are debris of an air-to-surface missile possibly belonging to the Polish army.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia sets up fighting positions at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
By March 2023, Russian troops had established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several reactor buildings at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 27.

Russian attacks hiat 9 Ukrainian regions, kill 7 civilians over past day.
Russia struck a total of 147 settlements using various types of weapons, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 27. According to local authorities, seven civilians were killed, and at least 32 were injured.

Update: 1 killed, 23 injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv.
Russian April 27 missile strike on Mykolaiv killed one civilian and injured 23, including a child, according to Ukraine's Southern Command. Russian troops hiat the city overnight with four Kalibr missiles, damaging two houses, an apartment building, and a historical building.

WSJ: Surge in Russian oil prices tests Western sanctions.
Russian oil prices increased due to demand from India and China, testing the viability of Western-backed sanctions, according to The Wall Street Journal.

ISW: Upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to cause 'anxiety' in Russia.
Comments made by Russian officials, including Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, highlight a "pervasive anxiety" over a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report on April 26.

US commander confident ahead of Ukrainian spring counteroffensive.
A senior U.S. military commander said he is "very confident" in the success of Ukraine's much-anticipated spring counteroffensive, according to a report from Voice of America.

NYT: Ukraine in possession of almost all NATO-promised vehicles.
NATO military commander General Christopher Cavoli said on April 26 that nearly all the combat vehicles promised to Ukraine by NATO allies have been delivered.

Zelensky: 2,279 people freed from Russian captivity.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, a total of 2,279 Ukrainians have been returned to their homes from Russian captivity, Zelensky said in a video address on April 26.

Update: 1 killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Mykolaiv Oblast.
Russian forces attacked multiple locations in Ukraine's southern Mykolaiv Oblast in the early hours on April 27. At least 15 people were injured and one person was killed in the attack, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaly Kim.

Russian, Belarusian, Chinese intelligence try to recruit Lithuanian citizens.
The annual report of Lithuania's State Security Department revealed that Russian, Belarusian, and Chinese intelligence agencies tried to recruit Lithuanian citizens, LRT wrote on April 26.

And that's your lot folks. Enjoy your day.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.


Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.

Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.


It's wrong, anyway. That offensive is just a feint.

One of my friends is being deployed with his M42 Stealth Tank Division to the border of Finland for a surprise flanking attack on Moscow, and another told me they're massing on the Kazakhstan front for a pincer movement.

The Ruskies will never know what hit them.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Harlee: iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.

Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.

It's wrong, anyway. That offensive is just a feint.

One of my friends is being deployed with his M42 Stealth Tank Division to the border of Finland for a surprise flanking attack on Moscow, and another told me they're massing on the Kazakhstan front for a pincer movement.

The Ruskies will never know what hit them.


Shhhh!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: MrBallou: Harlee: iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.

Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.

It's wrong, anyway. That offensive is just a feint.

One of my friends is being deployed with his M42 Stealth Tank Division to the border of Finland for a surprise flanking attack on Moscow, and another told me they're massing on the Kazakhstan front for a pincer movement.

The Ruskies will never know what hit them.

Shhhh!


Be patient. All the goodies have arrived. It took the US (a much larger force, though) around 5 months to put everything in place for the 1991 operation desert storm.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War in Eastern Europe 101: As soon as the mud dries out...
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZNPP should be pretty easy to choke off if the counteroffensive goes well. No need to assault the place.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: ZNPP should be pretty easy to choke off if the counteroffensive goes well. No need to assault the place.


Oops... For got the UK thingy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kyiv Independent is launching a weekly newsletter about the war from Illia Ponomarenko:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russia may hope to import Russians to fill depopulated areas of Ukraine in order to further integrate occupied areas into Russian socially, administratively, politically, and economically, "

Yeah, because forcing people to move into utterly decimated towns and cities with no usable infrastructure will go over swimmingly with your average Russian.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: "Russia may hope to import Russians to fill depopulated areas of Ukraine in order to further integrate occupied areas into Russian socially, administratively, politically, and economically, "

Yeah, because forcing people to move into utterly decimated towns and cities with no usable infrastructure will go over swimmingly with your average Russian.


LoL. It's worse than that. They'll be immediately conscripted in arrival.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: "Russia may hope to import Russians to fill depopulated areas of Ukraine in order to further integrate occupied areas into Russian socially, administratively, politically, and economically, "

Yeah, because forcing people to move into utterly decimated towns and cities with no usable infrastructure will go over swimmingly with your average Russian.


Don't be so sure.

It's not like all areas of russia have indoor plumbing and such.
Not being in Siberia might be enough
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning!  Here's today's update from Artem, The Russian Dude, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6UMBmgtsRg    We all want something to be happening in the UAF counteroffensive and The Dude is onboard and enthusiastic today!   Here's some sunshine pictures to brighten everyone's mornings :

Fark user imageView Full Size
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Skwrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who or what is Dya Dya Vova?

Is someone trying to write "dada", like "daddy"?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 15 through April 21 (Days 416 to 422) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Flipper packed his gunny sack and is headed for the Black Sea.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skwrl: Who or what is Dya Dya Vova?

Is someone trying to write "dada", like "daddy"?


It's "uncle" like Uncle Joe Stalin.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: valenumr: ZNPP should be pretty easy to choke off if the counteroffensive goes well. No need to assault the place.

Oops... For got the UK thingy...

Oops... For got the UK thingy...

[Fark user image 425x425]


Satellite image of said defenses at the nuclear power plant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumbass got fella'd

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyferhax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: MrBallou: Harlee: iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.

Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.

It's wrong, anyway. That offensive is just a feint.

One of my friends is being deployed with his M42 Stealth Tank Division to the border of Finland for a surprise flanking attack on Moscow, and another told me they're massing on the Kazakhstan front for a pincer movement.

The Ruskies will never know what hit them.

Shhhh!


Don't worry; that's not right either.  I shouldn't say anything but .. eh what can they do... the real push is going to be SG1 and our Jaffa allies blasting the poo out of Russia with Deathgliders.  The SGC really doesn't like to get involved in terrestrial fights but since we confiscated russias stargate they really can't do anything to stop us.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

valenumr: Dumbass got fella'd

[Fark user image image 425x647]

[Fark user image image 410x750]


And it's a UK account, so OG tankie assclown.
 
Skwrl
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

valenumr: Skwrl: Who or what is Dya Dya Vova?

Is someone trying to write "dada", like "daddy"?

It's "uncle" like Uncle Joe Stalin.


Got it.  Thanks.  I guess I only learned the formal way of saying it.  [the more you know
.gif]
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
UK company set up in name of top Putin official in Ukraine

Volodymyr Saldo, a Kremlin puppet in the Russian-occupied territories, listed as firm's owner, despite being under sanctions
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Skwrl: valenumr: Skwrl: Who or what is Dya Dya Vova?

Is someone trying to write "dada", like "daddy"?

It's "uncle" like Uncle Joe Stalin.

Got it.  Thanks.  I guess I only learned the formal way of saying it.  [the more you know
.gif]


Google translate is your friend. I mean, I'm just assuming it was correct, and it makes sense in context.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The links for these updates don't contain most of the stories referenced in the Fark headline. Or am I missing something?
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Harlee: iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.

Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.

It's wrong, anyway. That offensive is just a feint.

One of my friends is being deployed with his M42 Stealth Tank Division to the border of Finland for a surprise flanking attack on Moscow, and another told me they're massing on the Kazakhstan front for a pincer movement.

The Ruskies will never know what hit them.


Which is another feint. The real attack will come when my dolphin friend succeeds in compromising his brethren in Sevastopol harbor and they let the crack Ukrainian commandos in unopposed.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Heh, it's crazy. As shiatty as most of the internet is, first came Wikipedia, and we had access to all the things. Then came auto translate, and we had access to ALL THE THINGS!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: MrBallou: Harlee: iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.

Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.

It's wrong, anyway. That offensive is just a feint.

One of my friends is being deployed with his M42 Stealth Tank Division to the border of Finland for a surprise flanking attack on Moscow, and another told me they're massing on the Kazakhstan front for a pincer movement.

The Ruskies will never know what hit them.

Which is another feint. The real attack will come when my dolphin friend succeeds in compromising his brethren in Sevastopol harbor and they let the crack Ukrainian commandos in unopposed.


It's a trap!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ukraine war: Bakhmut defenders worry about losing support

A year ago Volodymyr and his men were firing all 40 barrels of their BM-21 Grad rocket launcher in one go. Now they can only afford to fire a few at a time at Russian targets.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russians gonna Russian:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDavil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You're all wrong. The real counteroffensive starts off in Kuril, where an isolated pocket of Russians is about to face a Japanese megaweapon.
That's right.
Godzilla.
They aren't entering the war technically either, cuz it's just a special military operation.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The links for these updates don't contain most of the stories referenced in the Fark headline. Or am I missing something?


There is no story about the explosions in St. Petersburg or of Putin's midnight ride. Those just more or less passed without comment on twitter overnight. The bit about Copium was related to the anxiety article in the Kiev Independent that the headline is linked to.

/subby
//I'll do better next time.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The links for these updates don't contain most of the stories referenced in the Fark headline. Or am I missing something?


Seriously? PCB wakes up every morning for 420 some days and publishes the latest news coming from Kyiv, adding a brief summary for every link, and this is your complaint?

Have a Snickers.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheDavil: You're all wrong. The real counteroffensive starts off in Kuril, where an isolated pocket of Russians is about to face a Japanese megaweapon.
That's right.
Godzilla.
They aren't entering the war technically either, cuz it's just a special military operation.


Maybe they will go light and just send the Gotengo.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Or am I missing something?


always, it seems.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: jjorsett: The links for these updates don't contain most of the stories referenced in the Fark headline. Or am I missing something?

There is no story about the explosions in St. Petersburg or of Putin's midnight ride. Those just more or less passed without comment on twitter overnight. The bit about Copium was related to the anxiety article in the Kiev Independent that the headline is linked to.

/subby
//I'll do better next time.


You're always good. This is primarily about sharing news. You do a fantastic job.

Secondary therapy.

Tertiary rando side topic.

Fourth (iary?) Memes.

Wait, 1.5 (iary) stomping shills and tankies.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
'We created our own weapon': the anti-invasion magazines defying Putin in Ukraine

More info:

https://www.solomiyamag.com/

https://bl8dbook.com/
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

valenumr: jjorsett: The links for these updates don't contain most of the stories referenced in the Fark headline. Or am I missing something?

Seriously? PCB wakes up every morning for 420 some days and publishes the latest news coming from Kyiv, adding a brief summary for every link, and this is your complaint?

Have a Snickers.


Enh, it's unclear. That's not a great look when you're publishing something that's supposed to inform. No need for pushback on it. We're all mutually coping acquaintances here. 😁
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

valenumr: Heh, it's crazy. As shiatty as most of the internet is, first came Wikipedia, and we had access to all the things. Then came auto translate, and we had access to ALL THE THINGS!


I want bio-psionic uplinks so we can really access ALL THE THINGS!
 
scanman61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Harlee: iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.

Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.

It's wrong, anyway. That offensive is just a feint.

One of my friends is being deployed with his M42 Stealth Tank Division to the border of Finland for a surprise flanking attack on Moscow, and another told me they're massing on the Kazakhstan front for a pincer movement.

The Ruskies will never know what hit them.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ptr2void
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: valenumr: jjorsett: The links for these updates don't contain most of the stories referenced in the Fark headline. Or am I missing something?

Seriously? PCB wakes up every morning for 420 some days and publishes the latest news coming from Kyiv, adding a brief summary for every link, and this is your complaint?

Have a Snickers.

Enh, it's unclear. That's not a great look when you're publishing something that's supposed to inform. No need for pushback on it. We're all mutually coping acquaintances here. 😁


Don't be blue, Public Call Box, we all love you!
 
exqqqme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ahem...

ZELENSKY IS ALIVE

Fark user imageView Full Size


/There's a target on my crotch
//Look at it!
///...And despair!!
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New PAO officer?

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 27.04.23
Youtube gY-yhA4tUKE



Бий окупанта! Разом переможемо! Наша сила - в правді!
Strike the occupier! Let's win together! Our strength is in the truth!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Harlee: iToad: The guy I know who is fighting in the Ukrainian Foreign Volunteers just packed up his equipment and is headed to the front. I'm waiting for the announcements that the counterattack is starting, and that Vladimir Putin is dead.

Thanks for just violating OpSec. Loose lips, and diarrhea-fingers, sink ships.

Why yes, I am farking serious. You don't think the FSB tries to monitor potential intel on sites like Fark? When it is pretty well established by years of posting evidence that there are at least a few IRA trolls that frequent Fark?

Tiny slivers of fact, when collated, can deliver reams of actionable intelligence.


They already know what he just said.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Reports that Chinese President Xi's recent phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky have raised fury inside the Kremlin are false, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. "President Putin did not race back to the Kremlin in response to this call, nor was he in any way perturbed. He simply realized he'd left cookies in the Kremlin oven and wanted to get back before they burned." Peskov then handed out an official dossier which refuted a previous dossier which claimed Putin had rage-vomited all over the walls of the Executive Breakroom upon hearing the news.

* While western media reports swirl regarding some supposed 'anxiety' felt by some at the possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Ministry of Defense today has issued a briefing intended to calm any unsteady nerves. "We judge the probability of any military action on the part of enemy forces to be nil," said MoD spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. "Our intelligence reports show that their mechanized forces are out of fuel, out of ammunition, completely dispirited, and on the wrong side of the front line facing the wrong way. Also, they have Russian 'Z' markings on them for some reason." After a brief moment of apparent confusion, Konashenkov swapped two pieces of paper and then changed the subject abruptly.

* In consumer news, the American fried chicken chain KFC has officially ceased operation in Russia, as the insurgent forces of the shadowy figure known only as 'Comrade Cluck' have completely defeated the old guard militants of Commissar Sandersky. With the flag of KFC thrown down and a new one rising, we can now report that Comrade Cluck was none other than the legendary chicken mascot Bolshevikna of Rostik's Chicken, who has bided his time and struck with fury to take back his deep fryers for the common workers of the Russian People. "This day the running dog capitalists have been defeated, and the people's Chicken Revolution has come!" he shouted through a bullhorn, only slightly muted by the chicken costume. Sadly, the defeat of the bourgeois Commissar did not come without a price, as he has fled back to America taking the secret of his eleven herbs and spices with him. We will continue to report on this story as it develops.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: jjorsett: The links for these updates don't contain most of the stories referenced in the Fark headline. Or am I missing something?

There is no story about the explosions in St. Petersburg or of Putin's midnight ride. Those just more or less passed without comment on twitter overnight. The bit about Copium was related to the anxiety article in the Kiev Independent that the headline is linked to.

/subby
//I'll do better next time.


you're great.  Don't worry about the peanut gallery complaining.
 
