 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Today's Madlib headline: Fugees rapper 'Pras' Michel is found guilty in multimillion-dollar extortion trial for taking $100m from Wolf of Wall Street producer to influence Barack Obama to extradite Chinese ally of Steve Bannon   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 27 Apr 2023 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no more sitting in the cool breeze in the west indies for YOU!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunter Biden's laptop must figure into this.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he shoulda waited longer to take off the Warren Beatty mask
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Should have laundered the money through one of Wyclef's fake Haiti charities.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was Xinnie the Pooh wanting Bannon's buddy back to protect him or punish him?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.


Whaaaat?
Ghetto Supastar (That is What You Are)
Youtube MnWogQTfSIY
 
kindms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.


umm Wyclef was in the fugees
 
holdmybones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.


They all had one big album after the broke up and then sort of fizzled. The Miseducation was enormous and The Carnival had a few big hits.

But they definitely fizzled out in impressive fashion after those albums.
 
phedex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.


Miseducation of lauryn hill sold 20 million copies and is an era classic.

by the end of '98, wyclefs "carnival" album had sold 2 million.  not classic,but does have some good songs going.

I'd say that's pretty successful.  Granted not much happened after that... but you can't say they didn't have any success afterwards based on those stats.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.


You should really look into the album Miseducation of Lauren Hill.  Multi hit singles and critically acclaimed.  And it had this banger:

Lauryn Hill - Everything Is Everything
Youtube i3_dOWYHS7I
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kindms: Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.

umm Wyclef was in the fugees


And there was the one record after the Fugees and then... a track on the soundtrack for Hotel Rwanda.  Nas had a better career post Illmatic and that's the poster-child of one great record and then...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

phedex: Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.

Miseducation of lauryn hill sold 20 million copies and is an era classic.

by the end of '98, wyclefs "carnival" album had sold 2 million.  not classic,but does have some good songs going.

I'd say that's pretty successful.  Granted not much happened after that... but you can't say they didn't have any success afterwards based on those stats.


That's what I meant.  I guess I could have been more clear.  Miseducation is still great, but Lauryn couldn't keep it together.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.

Whaaaat?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MnWogQTfSIY]


images.genius.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You got $100,000,000 in accessible cash and you didn't flee to some small South American country to live like a dictator with all the booze and drugs and girls you could take until you dies of a massive heart attack?

Dude.. what the f*ck?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: holdmybones: Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.

Whaaaat?
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MnWogQTfSIY]

[images.genius.com image 850x849]


If I had PS skills or time I'd shop ODB into that album cover.
 
Two16
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Worthless.
 
kindms
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: kindms: Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.

umm Wyclef was in the fugees

And there was the one record after the Fugees and then... a track on the soundtrack for Hotel Rwanda.  Nas had a better career post Illmatic and that's the poster-child of one great record and then...


his discography is pretty long but if you meant successful stuff well.....
 
wouldestous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
saw the 'fugee all stars' at a hip hop package tour in the late 1990s. was the fugees except with john forte instead of lauryn hill which imho was a trade down.
the performance was fine. the girls around me sure did scream when john forte looked at them though lol

/was mainly there for public enemy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wouldestous: saw the 'fugee all stars' at a hip hop package tour in the late 1990s. was the fugees except with john forte instead of lauryn hill which imho was a trade down.
the performance was fine. the girls around me sure did scream when john forte looked at them though lol

/was mainly there for public enemy


I saw Public Enemy open for U2 in 1992 in the strangest crossover.  Apparently, Bono loves PE.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phedex: Rapmaster2000: Pras was the one who didn't do anything after The Score.  Though to be fair, nobody else did a lot either.  Never seen a group flame out and burn out so fast.

Miseducation of lauryn hill sold 20 million copies and is an era classic.

by the end of '98, wyclefs "carnival" album had sold 2 million.  not classic,but does have some good songs going.

I'd say that's pretty successful.  Granted not much happened after that... but you can't say they didn't have any success afterwards based on those stats.


Wyclef also wrote Hips Don't Lie, one of only two songs performed by a female artist to score over 2 billion plays imon YouTube. Two decades old and still nearly peerless.

Here's a good interview as to what happened with The Fugees from Wyclef's perspective.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/wyclef-jean-qa-how-the-ex-fugee-got-his-groove-back-106410/
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: wouldestous: saw the 'fugee all stars' at a hip hop package tour in the late 1990s. was the fugees except with john forte instead of lauryn hill which imho was a trade down.
the performance was fine. the girls around me sure did scream when john forte looked at them though lol

/was mainly there for public enemy

I saw Public Enemy open for U2 in 1992 in the strangest crossover.  Apparently, Bono loves PE.


How can you not love them... fond memories of going to elementary school listening to this on my Sony Walkman:

Public Enemy 98 Oldsmobile
Youtube mDERo9ZNZcg
 
sirrerun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh. I didn't know "Ready or not" was about the FBI, but the lyrics certainly make sense.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.