Twitter's "new number #1 priority" was a big load of #2
19
682 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 7:30 AM



EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Once again, not a drag queen
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Elon Musk said that addressing child exploitation on Twitter was "Priority #1"

The address is now twitter.com
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The 13-year-old Utah boy hung out in the typical online spaces for someone his age: The chat app Discord. The gaming platform Roblox. And, of course, Twitter.

Jesus it makes you think the internet might not be entirely safe for kids, and, as a parent, you might want to raise your kids from an early age to be as keenly aware of that danger as that of taking candy from strangers.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone's missing what's really important here: Stephen King still has his blue checkmark.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ken said, "I just assumed, and obviously incorrectly, that law enforcement was going to take over and ensure that nothing's gonna happen."

Dude, WTF ever gave you that idea?

The other day, a family of strangers offered to pray with the teen in the grocery store, saying they recognized him from the news.

OK, that would freak me the f*ck out even worse than the furry online.

Heather and Ken say they let him play PlayStation sometimes.

You realize that's the Internet, right? And that rapists use that to target kids, right?

He has a phone - but it's not connected to the internet and can't download social media applications.

smh

Considering they talked about their son having a skewed version of the story in his head, I'm guessing the kids thinks this was all consensual and is now seeking those behaviors. These people genuinely have no idea how many ways there are for their kid to access the Internet and actively seek adults who want to harm him.

JFC this is so horrific on so many levels. And it happens every damn day.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I need to move forward and figure out what the hell happened," Heather said. "Where did the ball get dropped?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


it's not like parents should be monitoring the 13 yr old boy who lives in their home!

jfc
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"He had photos, images of my son, on Twitter. Everybody could see it," Heather said. "How do you not see this is a child? If you would have taken 10 seconds to go and look you would have seen it

Fark user imageView Full Size


just 10 seconds, mom? i mean I know you're busy and everything but YOU DIDN'T HAVE 10 SECONDS!!1!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Still wasn't a Drag Queen.


Also....what is it that we pay the cops to, you know, DO?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lawsuit against elon in 3...2...1...
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Twitter's #1 priority is to stroke Elmo's ego until completion. Everything else is a far FAR far far far second.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Still wasn't a Drag Queen.


Also....what is it that we pay the cops to, you know, DO?


Nah. plenty of people believe they pay cops salaries to beat up and sometimes shoot uppity minorities, and then those same people get hired as cops a lot of the time. Actually protecting the public? Nah man, gotta look out for myself only, screw everyone else, gotta make sure I get home at night.
 
debug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Heather and Ken McConney, the boy's parents, told NBC News that they believe the kidnapping was preventable. It came after a series of missed opportunities over the span of nearly a month, where, they said, Twitter and law enforcement failed to effectively intervene despite an abundance of information posted online.
"I need to move forward and figure out what the hell happened," Heather said. "Where did the ball get dropped?"

I love how the parents immediately absolve themselves of any responsibility at all.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Still wasn't a Drag Queen.


Also....what is it that we pay the cops to, you know, DO?


But apparently a gay furry.......
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When people say criminals are incredibly stupid, is there a 3rd category of stupid to compare it to? Because the bar below criminally stupid is COPilly lazy, apparently.
 
Plissken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

debug: Heather and Ken McConney, the boy's parents, told NBC News that they believe the kidnapping was preventable. It came after a series of missed opportunities over the span of nearly a month, where, they said, Twitter and law enforcement failed to effectively intervene despite an abundance of information posted online.
"I need to move forward and figure out what the hell happened," Heather said. "Where did the ball get dropped?"

I love how the parents immediately absolve themselves of any responsibility at all.


What? You don't expect them to sue themselves for millions, do you?
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

koder: The 13-year-old Utah boy hung out in the typical online spaces for someone his age: The chat app Discord. The gaming platform Roblox. And, of course, Twitter.

Jesus it makes you think the internet might not be entirely safe for kids, and, as a parent, you might want to raise your kids from an early age to be as keenly aware of that danger as that of taking candy from strangers.


As the now single parent of a seven year old boy, you can bet that his Internet usage is closely monitored. And person-to-person interactions with people I do not know in person are completely banned. He is surprisingly OK with this. Kids appreciate rules that are not arbitrary and are enforced without anger, it turns out.
 
CT Zeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: iheartscotch: Still wasn't a Drag Queen.


Also....what is it that we pay the cops to, you know, DO?

But apparently a gay furry.......


And you just KNOW that's what's going to be seized on, while trying to sweep all of the straight white molesters under the rug.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: iheartscotch: Still wasn't a Drag Queen.


Also....what is it that we pay the cops to, you know, DO?

But apparently a gay furry.......


Fark user imageView Full Size


GROOMING
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Twitter is well and truly dying at the moment. People started leaving after a few weeks of Elon running the show.
With the death of the verification system and the rise of hate slurs seeing no moderation, and now rollbacks on moderation protections for trans individuals, it really is sinking itself.

Many top comments are troll bait by Blue subscribers you have to scroll past to ser anything interesting.

First, the friendly and talented people leave. Then the talented. Then the friendly.

A bunch of independent journalists are starting to announce their exits, a lot of Dr.s already left, and people like Stephen King are posting less.

If Elon's goal was ending Twitter, then he's been very successful at it.
 
