(Twitter)   Caption this meeting with The Boss   (pbs.twimg.com)
30
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

‘’ 14 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
"The litter box is there for a reason."
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"Origami is hard after you've peed on the paper"
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"I got it from Subway. I thought it was tuna."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"Look, Steve, you simple haven't been providing enough wet food to reach a satisfactory mark on your annual review, and let's not even get into those 'realistic' bird toys you bought. Honestly, I'm a whisker away from putting you on a performance improvement plan."
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
"This meeting is about your poor performance. I'm sorry Susan I'm going to have to let you go. I've hired another human"
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Human.  You've seemed listless and inattentive lately. This is the second time in as many days you have neglected to clean my litterbox and give me treats. The good news is I'm not firing you; the bad news is I'm taking you to the vet to have you euthanized.  What's that, you're interested in a severance package?  Okay, I'll have the vet provide "severance" to your junk like you had them do for me, right before he fills you to the gills with pentobarbital.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tax cat enjoys watching you itemize.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure you're mistaken.  What I left in your shoe is not gross!  Maybe you need Odor Eaters....
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"You have a problem with a dead mouse as your Christmas bonus Bob?"
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Yeah, you don't get any catnip. Catnip is for closers."
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"As I've told you before Susan, 'pspspsp' is very derogatory in my culture. I'm afraid I have to issue a written warning and shiat in your shoe."
 
jokol71
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I said letter box, not litter box!!!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've been going over the numbers, did you honestly think buying a boat was a good idea?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"What would you say ... you do here?"
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm the Top Cat now and I say do it my way. The Old ways are just not good enough.
Now break out the laser pointer.
 
Cheron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah. It's just that we're putting new coversheets on all the TPS reports *before* they go out now. So if you could just remember to do that from now on, that'd be great. All right
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look around you. See all these items on flat surfaces? You've had a month to knock them to the floor. Now I need to do it myself. Get out.
 
englaja
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I caught you napping on the job. Good work!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Wait, TotalFark is HOW much?"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We need to talk about your flair.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Don't let the pet door hit you on the way out."

(oops- voting)
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I'd like to let the dog go, but it turns out that he's the food man's best friend."

(oops-voting)
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you want to match my success, you'll have to scratch and claw your way to the top like I did.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now Cat knows his Kitty's been untrue, and that she left him for a city dude.

/nwv
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I used to be ceiling cat, and yes I watched you fap
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What do you mean the rule against perpetuities doesn't cover nine lives in being?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cleek: "You want to grab me by the what?"


This should be voting enabled "You're Fired"
 
keldaria
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've had enough of your shiat Karen!
 
