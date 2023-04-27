 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Shiat flows uphill in classified info leaks case, as the Colonel who commanded the leaker's Air National Guard intelligence unit loses his security clearance   (cbsnews.com) divider line
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ftfa"The Justice Department argued in court documents filed late Wednesday that he should be held until his trial because, among other things, he poses a significant flight risk and nations hostile to the U.S. might even try to help him flee.."

Now that's a twist.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're an officer in any branch of the military, this kind of blot in your service record terminates your career. I hope these guys have enough time in to retire. It would be bad to get tossed out with 18 years of service.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5


If this stagnates your career, just retire and go live that sweet civilian life.  no way they are discharged for this.
 
oldfool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I always thought there is a lot wrong with this story but hell if I know what.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it stolen from his personal, unsecured server?
 
kindms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe don't let a 21 year old run your network and be in charge of computer security when classified intel is flowing through your network
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For an ANG signals intelligence branch, the breadth of what he was able to access is astonishing.  There is nothing wrong with a young airman/soldier/sailor having access to TS SCI stuff because that is how the military is and has been set up for like 100 years.  What was wrong was that he had access to stuff that had NOTHING to do, as far as I can tell, with the ANG mission.  For example, why on earth would he be privy to the content of South Korea's president's perspective on Ukrainian support?  He isn't a CIA agent.  This was a clear violation of need to know.

While there could certainly be lots of problems laid at the feet of the local CO and his CoC, the fact that he could access so much stuff that has nothing to do with the ANG is a problem at a much higher level.  While we would all probably love to find out all the problems, I doubt we will ever know the details or the resolution of the root cause.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like the CO was already was an issue with his peers & leadership.

Welcome to the National Guard. You thought sororities were clique-ish, gossipy and backstabbing? You're in the big leagues now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm

Not sure but t seems to me colonels I know got that promotion in lieu of 20 year retirement. I think only lifers make it.

Anyway yeah anybody connected to thins guy who should have been supervising him needs to be ousted.


Not sure but t seems to me colonels I know got that promotion in lieu of 20 year retirement. I think only lifers make it.

Anyway yeah anybody connected to thins guy who should have been supervising him needs to be ousted.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mongo No.5

You misspelled lobbyist

If this stagnates your career, just retire and go live that sweet civilian life.  no way they are discharged for this.


You misspelled lobbyist
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When it comes to security clearances it's always "need to know"

so, i've been told
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: iToad: If you're an officer in any branch of the military, this kind of blot in your service record terminates your career. I hope these guys have enough time in to retire. It would be bad to get tossed out with 18 years of service.

Not sure but t seems to me colonels I know got that promotion in lieu of 20 year retirement. I think only lifers make it.

Anyway yeah anybody connected to thins guy who should have been supervising him needs to be ousted.


Usually promotion to Lieutenant Colonel (typical rank for a squadron commander) is right at 18 years of commissioned service.  So, yeah.

The detachment commander could be First Lieutenant to Major depending on a lot of things, so say 6 to 15 years of commissioned service.
And that poor bugger may be completely clueless.  The NCOIC of the detachment needs a lot of scrutiny.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This goes all the way to the top; the Commander and Chief should resign - the buck stops here (and here)!
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The way it was explained to me back in the day, if you accessed something it generated a report of what you accessed. That report went to the unit command level people above you.

Everything the unit command level  accessed or had reported to them as being accessed generated a report to the next level up of Intel guys. The process repeats up to the highest level.

It was my understanding that a notable failure to implement such a system was the State Department's diplomatic cable system. It was reevaluated after the Manning leaks.

Sounds right, but maybe I've misunderstood.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iToad: If you're an officer in any branch of the military, this kind of blot in your service record terminates your career. I hope these guys have enough time in to retire. It would be bad to get tossed out with 18 years of service.


fark 'em- individually and collectively. Everyone in that unit's chain of command completely screwed the pooch and allowed Discord Dipshiat boy to take TS documents home with him so he could photograph them and put the images up on unsecured gaming servers- and they never noticed anything was wrong for months. These officers and senior enlisted personnel work for an Intelligence unit. They're supposed to be the subject-matter experts on handling and securing classified information. But they let one of their subordinates get away with using TS documents to back up his online arguments for months.

Cashier the lot of them with Other Than Honorable discharges. Disband the unit and scatter any personnel who can re-qualify for a Security Clearance to other units. Ditto for the parent command's cybersecurity personnel.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]

You can thank 9/11 for that.. the barriers for classified information sharing were eliminated in order to allow (I guess) information savants to notice connections in unrelated intelligence reports and stop the next Big Thing from going down. Basically, there's no such thing as Need To Know except for extremely rare circumstances.

While there could certainly be lots of problems laid at the feet of the local CO and his CoC, the fact that he could access so much stuff that has nothing to do with the ANG is a problem at a much higher level.  While we would all probably love to find out all the problems, I doubt we will ever know the details or the resolution of the root cause.


You can thank 9/11 for that.. the barriers for classified information sharing were eliminated in order to allow (I guess) information savants to notice connections in unrelated intelligence reports and stop the next Big Thing from going down. Basically, there's no such thing as Need To Know except for extremely rare circumstances.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment

How do you know that? Was it necessary for you to know that? Jk.

While there could certainly be lots of problems laid at the feet of the local CO and his CoC, the fact that he could access so much stuff that has nothing to do with the ANG is a problem at a much higher level.  While we would all probably love to find out all the problems, I doubt we will ever know the details or the resolution of the root cause.

You can thank 9/11 for that.. the barriers for classified information sharing were eliminated in order to allow (I guess) information savants to notice connections in unrelated intelligence reports and stop the next Big Thing from going down. Basically, there's no such thing as Need To Know except for extremely rare circumstances.


How do you know that? Was it necessary for you to know that? Jk.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]

oh fu---- CARRIER LOST

While there could certainly be lots of problems laid at the feet of the local CO and his CoC, the fact that he could access so much stuff that has nothing to do with the ANG is a problem at a much higher level.  While we would all probably love to find out all the problems, I doubt we will ever know the details or the resolution of the root cause.

You can thank 9/11 for that.. the barriers for classified information sharing were eliminated in order to allow (I guess) information savants to notice connections in unrelated intelligence reports and stop the next Big Thing from going down. Basically, there's no such thing as Need To Know except for extremely rare circumstances.

How do you know that? Was it necessary for you to know that? Jk.


oh fu---- CARRIER LOST
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When you see how much of a HUGE farking deal they are making out of this kid leaking shiat to a private server on Discord, it should make your blood boil that the SAME people have no problem with letting Drumpf walk around a free man.

They aren't even trying.

Jack Smith?  Oh the guy that's been working for over a year, and hired two more people to help?  Yeah...  That's a delay tactic.

I do not know why Garland refuses to act against Drumpf.  There must be a reason.  But I do not care what that reason is.  For the sake of this entire farking country, he should be removed RIGHT NOW and replaced by someone who is not currently licking Drumpf's taint.
 
