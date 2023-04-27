 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRG)   Maybe if this is your mugshot, you should have been arrested   (kcrg.com) divider line
29
    More: Amusing, Sergeant, State police, Police, Connecticut, Copyright, police sergeant, Male, Law enforcement  
•       •       •

1228 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Apr 2023 at 8:30 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He looks like a photo negative of this guy.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to authorities, police spotted Lapinski on Tuesday and they were able to take him into custody while he was armed with a knife and yelling obscenities at officers.

And he wasn't shot 57 times?  Whiteness confirmed.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sergeant attempted to take Lapinski into custody, but the man made an obscene hand gesture while yelling profanities and took off from the scene in a Honda sedan.

I sense a master plan.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he seems a little upset
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, Lars is really upset the new Metallica album is on Limewire.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I ask you: Does this look like the face of a... OK, you know what? Never mind. The Defense rests, your Honor."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When garbage pail kids grow up
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird Al sure has let himself go.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
assets.untappd.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Raymond Lipinski - vs. Walter Sobchick
FIGHT
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Weird Al sure has let himself go.


Meth Al Yankovic
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

"Show me your war face!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i1.sndcdn.com image 500x500]
"Show me your war face!"
[Fark user image 850x425]


You win the intertubes today
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Guy: "I kill cops"
Judge: "Okay, there's four of them right there. Here's a pen knife. Show us what you got. Everyone else...you might want to stand back."
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Weird Al sure has let himself go.


came to lament weird al turning dark
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I notice Mr. Lipinski did not kill any cops despite being afforded ample opportunity.  Seems like a mental hygiene case.
 
Bob The Nob [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Goddamn I miss the Mugshot Roundup. :(
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No mention of which substance he was on. Looks to be full blown mental issue.

And yea, agreeing 100% with koder
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Separated at birth?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Weird Al sure has let himself go.


Came here to say weird al broke bad...
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Didn't know Gowron had a kid. Glory to your house!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I notice Mr. Lipinski did not kill any cops despite being afforded ample opportunity.  Seems like a mental hygiene case.


You get a look at all that dirt on his face? I hope they give him at least one good hose down at the pokey, if only for his cell mate's sake
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: backhand.slap.of.reason: I notice Mr. Lipinski did not kill any cops despite being afforded ample opportunity.  Seems like a mental hygiene case.

You get a look at all that dirt on his face? I hope they give him at least one good hose down at the pokey, if only for his cell mate's sake


It looks like the police used him as a Swiffer.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: backhand.slap.of.reason: I notice Mr. Lipinski did not kill any cops despite being afforded ample opportunity.  Seems like a mental hygiene case.

You get a look at all that dirt on his face? I hope they give him at least one good hose down at the pokey, if only for his cell mate's sake


"it's powdered sugar.....it's delicious"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: Goddamn I miss the Mugshot Roundup. :(


It was my favorite weekly feature.
Every Friday.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.