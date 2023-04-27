 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit) Hero After the driver falls unconscious, seventh-grade boy rises to the moment and saves school bus full of his classmates. This deserves a Hero tag   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him; he acted decisively. That's hard for a lot of adults.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hero, self preservation, potato, potahto
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
two weeks ago in SC USA a young Army guy with a firearm took over a bus of elementary school children and demanded a ride. the kids were interested in the new guy and asked him questions non-stop. "Army? my dad's in the army / did you get your t shirt on amazon? / would you like a snack?". After 4 minutes the soldier pulled over and let all the kids off the bus. no one was injured. beautiful children being themselves.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Hero, self preservation, potato, potahto


When I worked for a TV news station in Florida, we covered a similar story.  Except the girl that got up to help the driver was killed when the bus crashed.  I'll go with hero on this one even if the kid didn't grasp the full risk he was putting himself in.
 
