(NYPost)   Area man finally finds the clitoris   (nypost.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Million to one shot, doc.
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bullseye
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
New York Post?

Now I doubt the existan....waaaaaait a minute.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's one tough clit. She's the clit Master.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
♫ Shot in the the clit
And you're to blame
Darlin', you give love a bad name ♫
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"While she was relaxing at home"

Yeah, that's what I call it too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: "While she was relaxing at home"

Yeah, that's what I call it too.


Different definitions of relaxing, apparently
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
According to the study, the 24-year-old unnamed patient had been relaxing at home, when all of a sudden, a stray bullet came through her ceiling and struck her in the nether regions.

A dude finally finds a clitoris, and the sadistic farker shoots it.  Having said that, you've gotta hand it to him for an all-time trick shot.  Makes that guy from American Sniper look like John Hinckley.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🧐
....goddamn.   I need a drink after reading that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somalia has so much gun violence that even the little man in the boat gets shot? Better step it up, Chicago, or them Somalis gonna catch you slippin.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I found this

https://www.chicagomedicalgraphics.com/case-study-3
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Had to slip in that last sentence about the cockroach didn't you? Just had to.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tanqueray: Had to slip in that last sentence about the cockroach didn't you? Just had to.


You read TFAs to the end?

>reclick<

Well that's a disturbing detail.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the Somali hospital is lying, but it's weird this just so happened to have occurred in a country where FGM is prevalent. I don't know why they would lie about it in this way, but it's like, a whole other country there.

https://data.unicef.org/resources/fgm-country-profiles/

And the CiteScore for the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports is 0.9.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: So I found this

https://www.chicagomedicalgraphics.com/case-study-3


Ugh. NSFW warning needed.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Totally by accident, mind you.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Freak on the leash accident
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How big was the clitoris that a bullet could get "lodged inside?"

I mean, hell... even if it was a .22, that's still one impressive case of hypertrophy.

Was she Canadian?
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well sure, if I had a CT scan machine, I could find it too.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jaysus! That smarts!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bughunter: How big was the clitoris that a bullet could get "lodged inside?"


It took science 2,000 years to find the clitoris
Youtube 00_l275CHqc
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Note to self, love-handles show up on x-ray.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Modern journalism. FTA:

Last year, a midwife revealed that she extracted a treasure trove of bizarre items ...
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a gynecologist in Honduras ...

The New York Post, ladies and gentlemen.
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She said shoot on it.
 
TheSlothAlive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I once knew a girl named Dolores...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
odd they didn't mention the hole through her finger
 
Robinfro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: edmo: So I found this

https://www.chicagomedicalgraphics.com/case-study-3

Ugh. NSFW warning needed.


The hell do you work that middle school biology diagrams are NSFW? The Catholic Church, Texas, or the GOP Center for Embigginin' Edjumakashun?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FFS, people.  Seriously.
When people talk about the "elusive and mysterious erogenous zone" they're talking about the G-spot, not the farking clitoris.  Everyone knows where the clitoris is because anatomically it's in the same spot for all women.
God damn, people.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
doubt it
 
