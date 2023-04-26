 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Beef tenderized by massive hail in Dublin Texas   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It shouldn't be Dublin, it should be Dr Pepper headquarters.

F*ckers...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I experienced a hailstorm like that once at our office on Long Island. Broke most of the windows of the cars in the parking lot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eat steak, eat steak eat a big ol' steer.
Eat steak, eat steak do we have one dear?
Eat beef, eat beef it's a mighty good food.
It's a grade A meal when I'm in the mood.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
End this twit stayed inside and film it rather than trying to help that poor cow in any way...sad
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too bad we don't have doppler radar accessible on everyone's phone so they could see storms approaching and get the herds under shelter
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I loves me some Halestorm.

Halestorm - I Miss The Misery [Official Video]
Youtube YpJAmlnBxoA
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy poop! I hope the Dr Pepper is OK
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magorn: End this twit stayed inside and film it rather than trying to help that poor cow in any way...sad


Hey now.. not all of us are like this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I got caught in a storm like that when I was a little girl on the beach on Long Island. By the time we made it to the car I looked like I had been beaten up. I had bruises all over me. We just sat in the car watch baseball sized hail stones putting dents all over the car. It seemed to last forever, but it only lasted for 5 minutes. Gave me nightmares for months.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I experienced a hailstorm like that once at our office on Long Island. Broke most of the windows of the cars in the parking lot.


I had a hailstorm come through like that - in Florida. It was crazy...tennis to baseball-sized chunks of ice just falling out of the sky. I was inside when it happened so I put a jacket on with a hood, ran outside and pulled my car under a tree.  By the time I did that, it was already raining huge chunks and they were bouncing off the car.

Later on I checked and the car didn't have a scratch or dent on it.  I was also fine...I don't know if I was just really lucky or what.


Magorn: End this twit stayed inside and film it rather than trying to help that poor cow in any way...sad


What do you want them to do?  Go outside and get knocked the fark out by hailstones?


whither_apophis: Too bad we don't have doppler radar accessible on everyone's phone so they could see storms approaching and get the herds under shelter


Hailstorms have a way of just popping up.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Texans literally chose this for themselves and their neighbours. Any Texan who didn't choose it has had about 30 years to leave.

They're farked. they farked themselves. they stopped the rest fo us from helping them. Fark 'em. they get what they worked for. I hope nobody pays their insurance claims. the rest of us cannot handle the costs, and they were warned we can't.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

khatores: Hailstorms have a way of just popping up.


No, they were warned about the frequency and size and damage. This is not random. This is anthropogenic weather. Yes, we expect them to lose their cars and either move, or soak the cost themselves.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in Pennsylvania.  I experienced a storm that appeared to be less substantial as the one in the video while driving on the turnpike, and it was stull terrifying. Had to pull over. The sound from inside an automobile is deafening. I was fortunate that the glass wasn't broken but the car was dented with lots if little pock marks. At least I walked away with a check from the insurance company for the hail damage. Didn't repair the car but had the check.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Eat steak, eat steak eat a big ol' steer.
Eat steak, eat steak do we have one dear?
Eat beef, eat beef it's a mighty good food.
It's a grade A meal when I'm in the mood.


They were great in concert

Before the COVID times.
 
