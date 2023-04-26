 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Cremini, someone's going to be in truffle after mushroom hunter finds body   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
    More: Sad, Hunting, Highway patrol, mushroom hunter, Police, recent discovery, Missouri River, Pevely Police Department, Jill Rodgers  
•       •       •

98 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 10:30 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Unless he was a fun guy
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So far, I haven't found any bodies when out mushroom foraging. Hope I never do.
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If the foot still looked like a foot they might have to update their "No murders in this town in 27 years!" sign.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And if there are any mushrooms growing out of the body's eyes and ears, I don't know anything about it.

* whistles *
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: So far, I haven't found any bodies when out mushroom foraging. Hope I never do.


Me either, and it's just about time for me to start looking, for morels that is, not bodies. Unfortunately the soil was almost ready but then we've had subfreezing temps and snow for almost 2 weeks. There has been a bunch of precipitation so I am hoping when conditions are right there is a bounty this year.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.