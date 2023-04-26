 Skip to content
(Belleville News-Democrat)   Crotchety old man brings gun to leaf blower fight, with 'Murican results   (bnd.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Too noisy."  Did he use a quiet gun?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are reasons I just couldn't live in america.

Those reasons are guns
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim was a vet, so there will be a honor guard blasting blanks in the air outside of shooty mcblasters house while he's out on bail.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What happened to the polite society I was promised?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The shooting happened April 12, and charges were issued Tuesday, April 25, against Ettore Lacchei, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder"

Someone forgot to say they were scared. And they even gave him a whole 12 days to remember to do so

Oh well
 
maldinero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: "Too noisy."  Did he use a quiet gun?


He put a potato over the muzzle.
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What happened to the polite society I was promised?


Witnesses reported that the shooter said "Excuse me, but I believe this bullet is your" right before he shot his neighbor. What more do you want?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What happened to the polite society I was promised?

It's staying locked in the house

The Exit Stencilist: "The shooting happened April 12, and charges were issued Tuesday, April 25, against Ettore Lacchei, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder"

Someone forgot to say they were scared. And they even gave him a whole 12 days to remember to do so

Oh well


With a name Ettore Lacchei, they probably had to have a sit down with the bosses first before they arrested him..
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "The shooting happened April 12, and charges were issued Tuesday, April 25, against Ettore Lacchei, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder"

Someone forgot to say they were scared. And they even gave him a whole 12 days to remember to do so

Oh well


Not being a lawyering guy, why two counts?  Did he do a double tap to ensure the guy was dead?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What happened to the polite society I was promised?


It stole our flying car and absconded.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: The Exit Stencilist: "The shooting happened April 12, and charges were issued Tuesday, April 25, against Ettore Lacchei, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder"

Someone forgot to say they were scared. And they even gave him a whole 12 days to remember to do so

Oh well

Not being a lawyering guy, why two counts?  Did he do a double tap to ensure the guy was dead?


Most likely an enhancement bringing a secondary charge
 
pimpo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Leaf blower uh?

img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: The Exit Stencilist: "The shooting happened April 12, and charges were issued Tuesday, April 25, against Ettore Lacchei, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder"

Someone forgot to say they were scared. And they even gave him a whole 12 days to remember to do so

Oh well

Not being a lawyering guy, why two counts?  Did he do a double tap to ensure the guy was dead?


My speculation is the guy could have survived the shooting with medical intervention, so one charge is for shooting him and one is for not offering aid/calling 911 after the guy was down.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With this and the wrong door and wrong driveway shootings it seems like OLD men with guns are getting pretty trigger happy recently.
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why I have an electric leaf blower.
 
