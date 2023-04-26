 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   It's only April, but California has already transitioned from mud and landslide season to fire season   (ktla.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, Wildfire, smoke advisory, Rancho Cucamonga, California, Smoke, San Bernardino, California, Rancho Cucamonga, visible smoke, San Bernardino National Forest  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's how it is in this state.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should take away California's weather until they learn how to use it responsibly.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California was always a bit ahead of the curve.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Justice - Fire (Official Video)
Youtube tkaEpUBUQDw
/ rock on biatches
 
10Speed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
San Berdoo County? Likely a makeshift meth lab set up in the woods that went kaboom.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We skipped spring this year and went straight from winter to summer. I'm usually in the midst of hay fever season right now but I've yet to have a single symptom.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, at least the earthquake won't be shaking mud.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can't they just have them all at the same time so they cancel each other out?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You need to bake the mud to make decent terracotta bricks. Everyone knows that.

/duh
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Well, at least the earthquake won't be shaking mud.


You know what'd be really awesome?
If the San Andreas and Folsom faults went simultaneously while a few massive wild fires were raging nearby

Well, awesome for the people not in CA safely eating popcorn while watching it on TV. Not so great for the scores of hapless impromptu reality TV participants
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: We skipped spring this year and went straight from winter to summer. I'm usually in the midst of hay fever season right now but I've yet to have a single symptom.


Not down here. My eyes have been running like the proverbial fire hydrant.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: We skipped spring this year and went straight from winter to summer. I'm usually in the midst of hay fever season right now but I've yet to have a single symptom.


Yes on the first part.But tree pollen is nuts here. My car windows are a powdery yellow each day
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross.


Mostly your money though.  Time is good, but money as well.  Seriously, the thought of offering your time helps, but we accept check, cash, or card
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: TwowheelinTim: We skipped spring this year and went straight from winter to summer. I'm usually in the midst of hay fever season right now but I've yet to have a single symptom.

Not down here. My eyes have been running like the proverbial fire hydrant.


puffy999: TwowheelinTim: We skipped spring this year and went straight from winter to summer. I'm usually in the midst of hay fever season right now but I've yet to have a single symptom.

Yes on the first part.But tree pollen is nuts here. My car windows are a powdery yellow each day


I noticed tree pollen on my van this morning for the first time this year. It usually starts falling in late March. The wild mustard pollen is what gets me and it's just now starting to flower. I have a feeling it will be really intense for a few weeks once it gets going.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: johnny_vegas: If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross.

Mostly your money though.


Nope, either would be great but volunteering would be the best
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You need to bake the mud to make decent terracotta bricks. Everyone knows that.

/duh


Came here to make a burning mud joke but this is better.
 
mononymous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.