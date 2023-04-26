 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Video shows ex-SF Fire Commish bear spraying homeless people in the Marina, despite the common knowledge that bears are in the Castro   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a piece of sh!at?

I dunno, people are horrible?, I'm ashamed to be a people at times
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we really posting links to Titter now? Can't we stick with reliable sources, like the Daily Mail?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
holy shiat that is cruel.
fark that guy, eh.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having lived near SF, I misread the headline in the exact way subby intended.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the homeless guy who finally clipped this dudes wings sees all charges dropped
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Hopefully the homeless guy who finally clipped this dudes wings sees all charges dropped


They did, they dropped the charges under self-defense for the dude who bopped his skull with the crowbar.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attacking the homeless should be considered a hate crime.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizaardvark: Are we really posting links to Titter now? Can't we stick with reliable sources, like the Daily Mail?


First day at Fark?  It's been all Twitter and articles about reddit threads for a couple of years now.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friendly reminder that it's not just cops - a good deal of  emergency services treat homeless people as if they're subhuman garbage worthy of suffering.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: A friendly reminder that it's not just cops - a good deal of  emergency services treat homeless people as if they're subhuman garbage worthy of suffering.


Well what are they supposed to do after a faceful of cocaine and banging each others' wives and girlfriends?  Sit around and not bearspray homeless people?  I don't think so, pal.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a sick frkker.  An appropriate punishment would be five years in the pokey, awakened with bear spray every morning.
\
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: Por que tan serioso: Hopefully the homeless guy who finally clipped this dudes wings sees all charges dropped

They did, they dropped the charges under self-defense for the dude who bopped his skull with the crowbar.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: hardinparamedic: A friendly reminder that it's not just cops - a good deal of  emergency services treat homeless people as if they're subhuman garbage worthy of suffering.

Well what are they supposed to do after a faceful of cocaine and banging each others' wives and girlfriends?  Sit around and not bearspray homeless people?  I don't think so, pal.


There's alway college students.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Are we really posting links to Titter now? Can't we stick with reliable sources, like the Daily Mail?


Here you go.  I did 5 seconds of work to go to the website of that news organization's Twitter account and found the article.  You can thank me with a gift sub to TotalFark.

https://sfstandard.com/criminal-justice/beating-of-ex-fire-commissioner-defense-attorney-accuses-don-carmignani-of-bear-spray-attacks-on-homeless-people/
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where's Matthew Dolloff when you need him?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look at that stupid-ass "soul patch." He needs punching.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: lizaardvark: Are we really posting links to Titter now? Can't we stick with reliable sources, like the Daily Mail?

First day at Fark?  It's been all Twitter and articles about reddit threads for a couple of years now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Are we really posting links to Titter now? Can't we stick with reliable sources, like the Daily Mail?


Welcome to Fark.  Twatter links have been insta-greens for a while.  I guess it's one bill they're still paying.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Are we really posting links to Titter now? Can't we stick with reliable sources, like the Daily Mail?


I see you've just awakened from a 10 year nap. Better brace yourself as a few things have happened we should fill you in on...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That looks like he spends his off hours doing this. I suspect he keeps a lair of nightmares somewhere away from his home.
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Marina and Pac Heights are some OG entitled neighborhoods. This is gross, but not surprising.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus that was a prolonged spray. Even stopped to make sure the homeless person stood up and got a second blast directly to the face. What a trash person!

/ apologies to the people who pick up our trash and take it to the landfill. This person is literally trash and should be taken to the landfill
 
Wessoman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: lizaardvark: Are we really posting links to Titter now? Can't we stick with reliable sources, like the Daily Mail?

First day at Fark?  It's been all Twitter and articles about reddit threads for a couple of years now.


And besides, its still better than the time when all Fark did was repost Cracked and Vox articles.

And I agree that attacking the homeless should be a hate crime. I'll be happy when this farkhead gets hard penitentiary time.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If that's him in the video--I have no reason to believe it is not--then him having died would have made the world a better place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: What a sick frkker.  An appropriate punishment would be five years in the pokey, awakened with bear spray every morning.
\


5 years for each attack.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Haha.jpg
 
ongbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If her wouldn't have gotten brained, you know he would have escalated to killing. And the police didn't seem like they were very interested in investigating the attacks.

Also pretty telling that since the video of him attacking the guy that brained him came out, and the media has attached him to the other attacks, he has refused to help the prosecution in his braining. That is very telling.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a Fire Commish bear might look like.....

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
