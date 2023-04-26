 Skip to content
(CWB Chicago)   Slip into luxury home, evade the burglar alarm, steal cash, credit cards, passports, use their $120,000 Audi as a getaway car, and then it's MILLER TIME. What could possibly go wrong???   (cwbchicago.com) divider line
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Yeah, I'd take the car and get way the fark away from there, park it in an alley and catch the bus. Dude kinda farked himself.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

fat_free: Yeah, I'd take the car and get way the fark away from there, park it in an alley and catch the bus. Dude kinda farked himself.


Smart criminals don't get caught.  At least not in Fark stories.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A 2013 Q5 is $120,000? The used car market really has taken off.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

From Philly to Boston: A 2013 Q5 is $120,000? The used car market really has taken off.


Something tells me that Subby is impressed by Supreme stickers.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prosecutors say a Chicago man burglarized a Lincoln Park family's home while they slept, then got arrested three hours later for driving the family's car while intoxicated.

He tried so hard and drove so far.

In the end, it didn't even matter.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic "one crime at a time" error.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: A 2013 Q5 is $120,000? The used car market really has taken off.


The article is parroting a police report, insurance seeking rules applies.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I do love stupid criminals.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

daffy: I do love stupid criminals.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The most concerning part of this article to me is that the burglar gained entry by removing a sliding glass door from its track. I live in a 60-year-old house with five of those things.

I thought taking out a sliding glass door was supposed to be kind of difficult to do. Does it help to put wooden rods in the door track, to prevent it from opening?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A 2013 for $120k? Subby is stoned.
 
