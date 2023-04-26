 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Grown man baby plays live action musical chairs on South West flight and quickly learns there are limits to 'grab any seat you want'   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some people don't deserve to fly, or, if they do, only deserve to fly crammed into the asshole of a diarrhea-stricken condor.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought Southwest Airlines pioneered musical chair seating.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Some people don't deserve to fly, or, if they do, only deserve to fly crammed into the asshole of a diarrhea-stricken condor.


What did the condor do to deserve that?  It's having a bad enough day already
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm betting she didn't call seat check!  You live you learn!!

/JH baseball kids when they have to get up off a chair or bucket.....
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's crazy is he thought once he put his entitled ass in her seat, it was his. Dude is a true manchild. I can only imagine how much he pouted from the middle seat he ended up occupying.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This was an entirely different person who thought he could snipe an aisle seat on what he thought was a technicality and get away with it. When Window Seat Guy told the asshole that she was already sitting in that seat, his response was reportedly just, "Tough luck."

Technically correct, the best kind of correct.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Absolutely farked up to try and steal someone's seat like that BUT is that egregious enough to have an article written about it? Was the window guy the author of the article or did they call a reporter when they landed with the "big scoop"

STOP THE PRESSES!!! We have a douche that tried to steal a seat on a plane but did move when confronted by the sky waitress.
 
