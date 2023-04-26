 Skip to content
Turkish president suffers Coeur d'etat
71
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool! Now do Victor Orban.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an alibi.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Erdogan has a heart?  Surprising.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigMax: Erdogan has a heart?  Surprising.


So evil even his heart is trying to do him in.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's on my little list...
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More coup de cour from what I remember of my French, but that was never past kindergarten level and the last century.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone got a website that works, or is it just me?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anyone got a website that works, or is it just me?


Didn't load for me either. Apparently, the ten people clicking on that link at the same time poured bourbon on their server.
 
Muta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anyone got a website that works, or is it just me?


I, too, am struggling
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't imagine as a doctor standing over creeps like this wondering if it's worth it to save them. Just an accidental 'nick' of an artery and they're done.

Yes, I know, surgeons and doctors can be evil, too.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Anyone got a website that works, or is it just me?


pornhub? That works.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: scottydoesntknow: Anyone got a website that works, or is it just me?

Didn't load for me either. Apparently, the ten people clicking on that link at the same time poured bourbon on their server.


Not just you.

https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1651317729880682504
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So far unconfirmed and Twitter removing checks is making it worse
 
horslips
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I read the url attempting to load, I actually said out loud "oh, good!"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In the caring, nurturing words of Basil Fawlty, "let's hope it's nothing trivial."
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not going to wish him dead, but there's a good chance I'll enjoy reading Fark tomorrow.
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Link dead. Hopes dashed.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow, we farked a web page.  Just like old days.
 
6nome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Erdo gone?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Since I prefer to wish for the positive rather than the negative, I wish for Jimmy Carter to outlive Erdogan.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
what I came to post

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Wow, we farked a web page.  Just like old days.


It's not news. It's inFarktion.
 
The Brains
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ernie's House of Whoop Ass
 
omg it itches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even fascism can't prevent heart disease.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.stamfordadvocate.com/news/politics/article/turkish-president-cancels-campaign-stops-over-17919263.php

No indication that a heart may have been involved or even present.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zedster: So far unconfirmed and Twitter removing checks is making it worse


There's video. It happened during an interview with Turkish TV.

https://twitter.com/bellblum/status/1651256260698800129
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

turkish martha stewart
Youtube MasfGuy6mHw
 
Artist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looked at teh googles results.....dunno if this is real....might be worth posting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fS58V9VQ8g


may have had a heart attack during a teee veee interview.....or not....
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkeys-erdogan-cancels-election-rallies-day-health-reasons-2023-04-26/

According to this, "an upset stomach" was the reason an interview was cancelled and the rallies will be rescheduled.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkeys-erdogan-cancels-election-rallies-day-health-reasons-2023-04-26/

According to this, "an upset stomach" was the reason an interview was cancelled and the rallies will be rescheduled.


That's one hell of an "upset stomach" if it caused him to end a TV interview early.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hope he dies
 
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkeys-erdogan-cancels-election-rallies-day-health-reasons-2023-04-26/

According to this, "an upset stomach" was the reason an interview was cancelled and the rallies will be rescheduled.


"Well, he's...he's, ah...probably pining for the fjords"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is a power vacuum the best idea right now?

Death & Dynasties
Youtube ig_qpNfXHIU
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zedster: So far unconfirmed and Twitter removing checks is making it worse


Twitter isn't where you should be getting factual information anyhow.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: SpaceyCat: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkeys-erdogan-cancels-election-rallies-day-health-reasons-2023-04-26/

According to this, "an upset stomach" was the reason an interview was cancelled and the rallies will be rescheduled.

That's one hell of an "upset stomach" if it caused him to end a TV interview early.


Well, if he threw up on himself on camera that might affect ratings.
 
Artist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkeys-erdogan-cancels-election-rallies-day-health-reasons-2023-04-26/

According to this, "an upset stomach" was the reason an interview was cancelled and the rallies will be rescheduled.


Weeellll...upset stomach, lower back pain, as well as the usual signs for a heart attack are pretty common.
 
Speaker to Lampposts
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
According to this Reuters story from two hours ago, he's cancelled his campaign rallies for today and tomorrow, and will rest at home on the advice of his doctors.

It also says that last night he "cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt sick with an upset stomach." That obviously suggests some sort of intestinal bug, but heart attacks can feel like an upset stomach (and go on for quite a while). On the other hand, if it was a heart attack, I'd have expected them to have figured that out last night.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Is a power vacuum the best idea right now?


Probably not, but I need a new dust filter for my Hoover MaxExtract PressurePro model 60
 
fsbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abb3w: More coup de cour from what I remember of my French, but that was never past kindergarten level and the last century.


What a French coup de couer might look like:

chrisjacksononline.netView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Erdogan having cardiac issues? Impossible.
However, a rectal prolapse is most likely considering what a MASSIVE A-HOLE he is
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: [Fark user image image 277x219]


Not the gif I wanted to post, a little drunk,
Bedtime for me lol
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: Hope he dies


Hope implies doubt.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zedster: So far unconfirmed and Twitter removing checks is making it worse


Never mind all the right-wing Twitter bullshiat that follows that particular post. Farking Twitter's just cancer now.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kiddo: I'm mad. Someone should kill his heart!
Me: why?
Kiddo: his heart keeps attacking him.

Me now: kiddo may have a point in this case...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone get this guy a shiatload of quarters...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
firefly212
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This could be problematic... Erdogan is terrible, but this could be the start of an even worse administration that is even more challenging to manage as a NATO member. This could be really good, but also has potential to ignite a civil war and leave a NATO ally ripe for Russian infiltration, or more likely, China stability "assistance" coming, but with a very high price.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: I'm not going to wish him dead, but there's a good chance I'll enjoy reading Fark tomorrow.


Darrow, posting from beyond the grave.
 
