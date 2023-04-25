 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Breeze)   Man sues a psychic for the third time. He claims the psychic failed to remove a curse placed by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend. The curse has put a major strain on his marriage   (dailybreeze.com) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Apr 2023 at 5:35 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
and she didn't see it coming...
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"I predict this will not end well"
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She threatened to put her own curse on him if he didn't accept her services to remove the existing curse.   Honestly, she should be a general contractor instead.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He gave her $1,000, and wants $25,000 in damages? lol no. He's lucky the psychic is offering to refund his $1,000, since no reasonable person believes in that shiat.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I see you have trouble in your marriage. I can fix it for you, for free. Stop being an imbecile.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El_Dan: He gave her $1,000, and wants $25,000 in damages? lol no. He's lucky the psychic is offering to refund his $1,000, since no reasonable person believes in that shiat.


I don't know about that. The passengers on the Clapham omnibus believe all sorts of silly things.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's been awhile since I've seen a good example of uniquely Californian stupid crazy. I was beginning to the Florida specifically and the Deep South in general had monopolized all the stupid crazy. It's refreshing to hear about something else.

Though it's been awhile since I've heard about a hippy alien worshiping cult in San Francisco or LA. maybe because it's too expensive for hippies to live there anymore.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe he should hire the Pope's exorcist. You don't ever read about people suing him.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Maybe he should hire the Pope's exorcist. You don't ever read about people suing him.


Sure people sue exorcists. Just not that often:

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/national-international/natl-man-sues-church-after-botched-exorcism/2075884/?amp=1
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there a link that doesn't have a paywall?

Seriously, why farking greenlight these sites?
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Being a "professional psychic" should be illegal. It's pure, unadulterated fraud.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: Is there a link that doesn't have a paywall?

Seriously, why farking greenlight these sites?


Don't bareback the internet, you'll get a virus.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is the problem with marriage that he spends lots of money on bs instead of addressing the real issues? Did he go home with the magic crystal like Jake with the beans?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.