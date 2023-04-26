 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Do not be alarmed by the helicopter flying overhead with a large saw this week, unless the pilot is Bruce Campbell   (wfsb.com) divider line
    VERNON, Gerber Blvd., helicopter, CT, town  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Groovy
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure that James Bond isn't in town.

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
TFAIUWP so here you go
assets.verticalmag.comView Full Size


Future bond villain vehicle
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Just make sure that James Bond isn't in town.

[i.makeagif.com image 320x180]


That's so comic book.
 
fark account name
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Helicopter air saw trimming trees - Helicopter trimming trees by high tensions lines
Youtube lQyeSGqlkOs
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Heli-saw is ready
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This doesn't strike me as the safest way to trim trees next to high voltage lines.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would love to have been present when the person who came up with this idea first pitched it to someone!
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They are also good at cutting cars in half...  ;-)


THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH | Bond is attacked by the buzz-saw-wielding helicopter
Youtube U9DZPEgKcXU
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But at the same time, don't be stupid. Don't flip off the helicopter pilot. That's a fight you can't win.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: This doesn't strike me as the safest way to trim trees next to high voltage lines.

[th.bing.com image 474x711]


Next year we'll get you a big ladder and you can do it, smart guy
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fark account name: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/lQyeSGqlkOs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


This post has so much more information than the Farkin' article, thank you.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone else think this is a something a plumber or a hedgehog would get into a fight with?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: This doesn't strike me as the safest way to trim trees next to high voltage lines.

[th.bing.com image 474x711]


Its ok. They're only probably medium voltage.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GET TO THE TREE CHOPPA.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: I would love to have been present when the person who came up with this idea first pitched it to someone!


I would love to be his weed man.

Dude must've been making bank!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a saw penis
 
reign424
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did you say a Huey equipped with a Husqvarna???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
