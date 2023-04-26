 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Siege engine assault on Coggeshall waterfowl prompts memorial seating. Huh?   (bbc.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shooting swans with catapults? Sounds like the good people of Coggeshall are keeping up the old tradition of being utter idiots.

The saying "A Coggeshall job" was used in Essex from the 17th to the 19th century to mean any poor or pointless piece of work, after the reputed stupidity of its villagers. There were numerous stories of the inhabitants' ridiculous endeavours, such as chaining up a wheelbarrow in a shed after it had been bitten by a rabid dog, for fear it would go mad. John Ray's 1670 Collection of English Proverbs gives the following rhyme:

Braintree for the pure,
Bocking for the poor;
Coggeshall for the jeering town,
And Kelvedon for the whore.

The phrase is said to have originated one day when Coggeshall's town clock chimed 11 times at noon. When the villagers heard that the town clock at Lexden had struck 12 times at 11 o'clock, they rode to the town to collect the missing stroke. Other jobs included winching up a cow onto the church roof to eat the grass growing there, knocking down one of two windmills as there would not be enough wind for both of them, attempting to divert the course of the river with hurdles, hanging sheets over roads to prevent the wind from blowing disease into the town, chopping the head off a lamb to free it from a gate, removing stairs from a house to stop flood water entering and some appropriated from other 'fool centres', for example the classic 'fishing for the moon'.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

"Everyone Is Now Dumber" - Billy Madison
Youtube LQCU36pkH7c
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pocket rocket.

Who cares they are fancy ducks?
If some killed them for reason, i could see if they ate them. Charles can get some more. But a memorial bench for swans give me a break. How's the nurse strike going?
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From a January article, "Four swans have been killed by what police believe are suspects firing metal ball bearings from catapults.

Do they mean a slingshot? I find it hard to believe a functioning model catapult that fires ball bearings would have enough energy to kill a swan.
 
BigChad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Today I learned that the British call slingshots "catapults"....
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Catapult is Brit-speak for slingshot.
 
olorin604
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigChad: Today I learned that the British call slingshots "catapults"....


Today I was incredibly disappointed that the British call slingshots catapults, because the events that occured in my imagination were far more interesting and inexplicable.

Learn to speak English Britain,
Sincerely a 'merican
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Pocket rocket.

Who cares they are fancy ducks?

The answer would be the British government and appurtenances thereof.  They were protected birds
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olorin604: BigChad: Today I learned that the British call slingshots "catapults"....

Today I was incredibly disappointed that the British call slingshots catapults, because the events that occured in my imagination were far more interesting and inexplicable.

Learn to speak English Britain,
Sincerely a 'merican


True, I envisioned a group of people rolling in a catapult and laying siege to the pond!
 
