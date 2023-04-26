 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Company sued for selling alcohol to underaged buyer who then used the product and died. Oh, sorry I misread - I meant handgun   (masslive.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"He was a master at figuring out how things work. You could never be sure what he might disassemble, but his talent assured it would be fixed and repaired when he was done."

Except that last time.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worcester police responded at around 5:30 a.m., the lawsuit said. On his way to the hospital, Fillios was able to tell EMS that his head hurt and said, "Help me." With the ball lodged at the top of his skull, Fillios died at UMass Memorial Medical Center two days later

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.


Yeah, I don't know anything about black powder guns. We had a farker here for years who was really into them, but I can't remember his handle.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Private_Citizen: Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.

Yeah, I don't know anything about black powder guns. We had a farker here for years who was really into them, but I can't remember his handle.


Ditty I think. I've had a few black powder guns. In general, don't leave them loaded - load them then shoot them (and clean them when you get home). If you need to unload them, remove the caps, remove the cylinder, unscrew the nipples and break up the power with a wire brush, then push out the ball with a wooden dowel.

Futzing with it while the loaded and capped cylinder is in the pistol is Really not safe.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Lsherm: Private_Citizen: Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.

Yeah, I don't know anything about black powder guns. We had a farker here for years who was really into them, but I can't remember his handle.

Ditty I think. I've had a few black powder guns. In general, don't leave them loaded - load them then shoot them (and clean them when you get home). If you need to unload them, remove the caps, remove the cylinder, unscrew the nipples and break up the power with a wire brush, then push out the ball with a wooden dowel.

Futzing with it while the loaded and capped cylinder is in the pistol is Really not safe.


Oh yeah! Dittybopper! I know we're not supposed to call out Farkers in threads but this seems like his wheelhouse.

And after you described the "unloading" process, I can see why we invented the modern cartridge.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Private_Citizen: Lsherm: Private_Citizen: Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.

Yeah, I don't know anything about black powder guns. We had a farker here for years who was really into them, but I can't remember his handle.

Ditty I think. I've had a few black powder guns. In general, don't leave them loaded - load them then shoot them (and clean them when you get home). If you need to unload them, remove the caps, remove the cylinder, unscrew the nipples and break up the power with a wire brush, then push out the ball with a wooden dowel.

Futzing with it while the loaded and capped cylinder is in the pistol is Really not safe.

Oh yeah! Dittybopper! I know we're not supposed to call out Farkers in threads but this seems like his wheelhouse.

And after you described the "unloading" process, I can see why we invented the modern cartridge.


Loading them isn't much better. Black powder weapons are not high rate of fire weapons.
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...they sold alcohol to an underaged gun?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The product worked the way it was supposed to.

My cynicism is slowly sapping my soul.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: He was known as a free spirit, full of "spontaneity and high energy"

Funny enough, so is a black-powder charge in a pre-civil-war revolver.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hot Take: Glock is Austrian for "Trash".

/ Don't get me started on the shiat that Sig intentionally...INTENTIONALLY...removed all safety features from.
 
WyDave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.


Case seems to rely on Massachusetts law, not Federal. Dunno how specific those are as to black powder weapons.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife and I usually go to ranges and plink when we vacation in places where guns are a lifestyle.

I remember one Ruger .22 that had spent way too long as a range gun rental. Every few loads ot would miss-fire. Range staff suggested we just point it downrange and smash iat against the counter until the round popped out.

/Yep.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.


It is MUCH more likely that the trigger was pulled, the shot did not go off and "Will Scarlet" put his face over the barrel. That's the problem with black powder. Everything has to be done absolutely perfectly.

/ Also...if there was some sort of jam... you would have to clear it from the sides.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: unscrew the nipples


You can milk a black powder gun? The things I learn on Fark.
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hot Take: Glock is Austrian for "Trash".

/ Don't get me started on the shiat that Sig intentionally...INTENTIONALLY...removed all safety features from.


I wouldn't ever own a pistol whose only user-operated 'safety' is directly integrated into the trigger and operated through pulling the trigger same as if one intends to fire the weapon.

To me, one function of a safety is to prevent poor handling or someone who doesn't know what they're doing from accidentally discharging the weapon.  It's all well and good, and even essential, for a firearm to have mechanisms that prevent the firing pin from being able to strike the primer without a pull of the trigger, but there also needs to be a mechanism that selectively manually locks-out even a user-operated pull of the trigger from being able to discharge the weapon.  This has nothing to do with dropping or bumping, but to prevent a finger accidentally ending up within the trigger guard from being able to fire the weapon, or to prevent a child that manages to get ahold of the pistol from discharging it through simply a pull of that trigger.

And don't get me started on the full-auto switch mechanisms that install where the slide back-plate would go.  Some rifles that were so easily coverted to full-auto were declared machine guns by the ATF even if they had not yet been converted when that conversion was so easy.
 
deffuse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.


Legit question here - if its a new one, is it still an antique in the eyes of the law?
https://www.cabelas.com/shop/en/pietta-1851-confederate-navy-black-powder-revolver

I mean, the process is old yes, but the weapon itself is going to be more performant just through better manufacturing and tolerances (that's been blued it says), and better powder?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: "He was a master at figuring out how things work. You could never be sure what he might disassemble, but his talent assured it would be fixed and repaired when he was done."

Except that last time.


I beg to differ. He clearly restored it to working order
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: My wife and I usually go to ranges and plink when we vacation in places where guns are a lifestyle.

I remember one Ruger .22 that had spent way too long as a range gun rental. Every few loads ot would miss-fire. Range staff suggested we just point it downrange and smash iat against the counter until the round popped out.

/Yep.


My dad doesn't clean his Ruger Mark series (the .22, very likely what you are talking about) pistols EVER. They are just excellent pistols. One of them is at least 30 years old.

I have yell at him for it...but he just doesn't listen. I've taken to borrowing them and cleaning them for him.

/ Fabrique Nationale also has a very lovely .22 as well (although they gave the contract to Umarex)
 
darinwil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

a far candle: Lsherm: unscrew the nipples

You can milk a black powder gun? The things I learn on Fark.


Thought it was the opposite, you screw the nipples to get the milk?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FYI

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SalmonberryPie [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The parents are suing Cabela's. Cabela's has deep pockets. I wonder if the case will go anywhere or change anything.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

deffuse: Private_Citizen: Black powder guns are considered antiques, and are not restricted under federal la, in fact the 20 year old who bought it could have also had it mailed to himself. For the record, I doubt it was "jammed", once loaded, those cylinders are hard to unload.

Legit question here - if its a new one, is it still an antique in the eyes of the law?
https://www.cabelas.com/shop/en/pietta-1851-confederate-navy-black-powder-revolver

I mean, the process is old yes, but the weapon itself is going to be more performant just through better manufacturing and tolerances (that's been blued it says), and better powder?


I believe so, yes (provided it's black powder). It's been years since I looked at the laws but back then, federally anyway (states could be more restrictive), even modern designed black powder firearms didn't have the sales/possession restrictions that modern firearms do.

/I was looking at buying some build it yourself kits and they could be shipped directly to me as they weren't considered 'firearms' by the ATF because they were black powder
 
