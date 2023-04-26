 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "I like good strong words that mean something..." ― Louisa May Alcott, Little Women. As opposed to strong words that mean nothing, like 'bagatelle,' 'naught,' or 'nihility.' This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Little Words Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
6
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 26 Apr 2023 at 4:15 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisa May Alcott (November 29, 1832 - March 6, 1888) was an American writer and poet most famous for the coming-of-age novel Little Women and sequels Little Men and Jo's Boys. She grew up surrounded by many intellectuals and writers of the time, including Margaret Fuller, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Nathanial Hawthorn, Henry David Thoreau, and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. Her family was part of the Underground Railroad, helping slaves escape the South, and she met with abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass. She was a feminist and abolitionist who spent much of her life active in reform movements, challenging social norms, and supporting the temperance movement. Eh, nobody's perfect, I guess.

Forced to work at an early age due to her family's financial situation, she escaped into writing and published lurid short stories and sensation novels, often under pen names. She wrote gothic thrillers and was arguably one of the earliest writers of detective fiction along with Edgar Allen Poe. After achieving some success, her publisher suggested she write a novel for girls that would have 'widespread appeal' and while she did not enjoy the work, she wrote Little Women. "I plod away," she wrote in her diary, "although I don't enjoy this sort of things."

Since Little Women went on to be almost universally beloved and continues to inspire stage, film, and television adaptations over a hundred years later, she probably made the right choice.

This article reprints a letter from Alcott to a fan, in which she writes advice on writing. Paraphrased here:

Keep working. Success does not come easily, and it won't if you give up.

Write about what you see. She worked as a nurse, talked to her patients, and learned how to touch the heart.

Decide what success means for you. For her, it wasn't fame, it was making enough money to support the people she loved: "But the success I value most was making my dear mother happy in her last years & taking care of my family. The rest soon grows wearisome & seems very poor beside the comfort of being an earthly Providence to those we love."

Maybe that's why she became so successful that we still read her books today.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

What does 'writing success' mean to you?

Writer's Thread Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

At this point, I should be completely caught up on responses to all submissions. If you sent in a story and did not get a basic cut and paste form letter back (look, I gotta send these out, I'm making it easy on myself when I can) then drop me a line at e­di­to­rs­[nospam-﹫-backwards]n­o­itc­if­kraf*ne­t and I'll figure out where I screwed up. Thanks!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

toraque: Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

What does 'writing success' mean to you?


To me, it's to be able to look back and not wince. To not feel like the piece never got any editing.

Some things just don't age well but when they do, that's the kind of writing I"m proud to have produced. A nice bonus if somebody else reads it and likes it.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Abstruse.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Toraque is now the Pompatus of Writing.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Semprini?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.