(Riverfront Times)   Today's episode of "Not a Drag Queen" takes us to Lincoln County, MO. Meet Jeffery Eisenbath, church volunteer, who in his spare time installed cameras in the children's bathrooms   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the probable cause statement, Eisenbath couldn't immediately be arrested because he was at the 2018 anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Of course he was.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He added, "Places of worship are where people should feel most safe."

...against all available evidence.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to think that maybe we need to stop Christians from coming near kids. Just to be safe.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"and God said, let there be children for all to molest"

Matthew 69:1
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image 590x692]


Ya know, I've seen some really disturbing photos on Fark. I lived through the Gorgor years and yours is just, well, just beyond the beyond.

Is there any reason why the little girl on the right has the word "sweet" written on her name tag and she's covering her mid section with her hands like she's been hurt? Something is not adding up here.

Anyone know the real story of that photo?
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: gunga galunga: [Fark user image 590x692]

Ya know, I've seen some really disturbing photos on Fark. I lived through the Gorgor years and yours is just, well, just beyond the beyond.

Is there any reason why the little girl on the right has the word "sweet" written on her name tag and she's covering her mid section with her hands like she's been hurt? Something is not adding up here.

Anyone know the real story of that photo?


Wish I could tell you. I found it in the replies to a Twitter post reporting on TFA.

/subby
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now THAT guy looks like the next spokesman for Subway!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: According to the probable cause statement, Eisenbath couldn't immediately be arrested because he was at the 2018 anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Of course he was.


It's the real reason Christians are so against abortion. Fewer victims.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Deemed to crazy for Seminary.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoever said "don't judge a book by its cover" never saw a picture of this guy
 
muphasta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Deemed to crazy for Seminary.


CSB: A guy I was stationed with while in the navy over in Europe told everyone that the Marines wouldn't take him since his "desire to kill was too strong". 
This same fierce wanna-be killer toted his Bible everywhere.

He got kicked out after getting caught peeking at the women in the barracks while they were showering.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image 590x692]


Well, okay then.
No more internet today! :D
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jeffery Eisenbath, 33, placed the cameras in the Adrenaline Zone, an indoor facility off First Capitol Drive with laser tag and bumper cars,

Oh wow, I've been there before. Luckily I wasn't an underaged teen at the time so he probably had no interest in watching me take a wizz.
 
hobnail
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'm beginning to think that maybe we need to stop Christians from coming near kids. Just to be safe.


Yes.

Also, PHRASING.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image 590x692]


Holy crap. I feel like I need a shower. That's gross.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Holy crap. I feel like I need a shower. That's gross.


Even worse without the words imprinted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: gunga galunga: [Fark user image 590x692]


Is there any reason why the little girl on the right has the word "sweet" written on her name tag and she's covering her mid section with her hands like she's been hurt? Something is not adding up here.


It isn't weird.  It's just how "Adam" there describes her succulent, young nectar.  No problem at all.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least Chuck Berry put his in a bar where the patrons were 21 and older.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: It's just how "Adam" there


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
