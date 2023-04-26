 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Keep it low, brother. A little lower. Lower. Lower. A lot lower. TOO LOW. Lower
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And that should do it, the war on drugs has been won.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen pictures of a lot of those, most captured in the jungles. Since they keep making them, I'm guessing they're very successful at using them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the clever ones on the Atlantic side are using the Gulf Stream and the strong current to move subsurface rafts up to New England where they're retrieved via tracking devices.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK YEAH... SLAYER!... umm... I mean...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ I'm walkin' on sunshine!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Float a little lower...

War - Low Rider
Youtube ILN7hG4kUFg
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gassy Snake: FARK YEAH... SLAYER!... umm... I mean...


[Fark user image 425x463]


I mean, that's a.pretty good boat name right there.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've seen pictures of a lot of those, most captured in the jungles. Since they keep making them, I'm guessing they're very successful at using them.


https://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/operation-odessa-how-a-russian-mobster-tried-to-sell-a-russian-sub-to-coke-smugglers-10218893

Yep, and as USVs become more common, robo-narco-subs will be a thing too. They're theoretically much better because you don't have to make space for people and human error is less of an issue.

The ideal way to run these would be to use huge batteries from an EV car or something and just keep them completely deep underwater. They make their trip and then could lay low indefinitely in a protected area before being quietly unloaded at some point.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gassy Snake: FARK YEAH... SLAYER!... umm... I mean...


[Fark user image 425x463]


The guy I work with finger printed Slayer on my work truck as a joke in the oxidation in the red paint, my parents don't wash the work truck much it lasted 2 years on the back saying Slayer.  My dad died last month on St Patrick's day, I cleaned it off.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong with my friend or Slayer, it just had to go.  I can't deal right now with my dad dyeing.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There is a documentary about the smugglers that tried to buy a Russian submarine somewhere out there.  It is quite good, and entertaining.
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WTF was that, a landscape video of some douchcanoe talking in portrait video overlaying landscape video clips of a drug boat? Why does this editing option even exist.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: I've seen pictures of a lot of those, most captured in the jungles. Since they keep making them, I'm guessing they're very successful at using them.


I can only imagine for every one they find there's a dozen they don't.

Frankly wouldn't be surprised if they expect/want some to be caught to focus attention.

/Wasn't a soviet sub posted for sale a while ago online?  Kind of surprised submarines aren't a more common smuggling instrument. Maybe they are? Like full submarines, not the ones I see caught that have something poking out of the water, whatever that's called on a sub.
//My submarine knowledge comes from....hunt for red October.
///Three pings only.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Narco subs are nothing new. They even have classifications for them. Fat, skinny, external motors, internal motors etc....
I just don't think that I would want to ride one from Columbia to Spain across the Atlantic. It's one thing to follow the coast north to the Caribbean sea, its whole different thing to cross blue water in it. And they don't strike me as "tested to this standard " type of marine vehicle.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A little lower...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
