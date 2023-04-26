|
It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter: So long, and thanks for all the bananas
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-04-26 1:20:07 PM (10 comments) | Permalink
Hey Farkers, it's your pal, Fark NotNewsletter writer DisseminationMonkey here. (One last reminder that I am not Drew. I write the NotNewsletters except for the parts credited to others.) Well, after eight years and eight months, I won't be writing the NotNewsletters anymore. I'm also not going to be covering Fark's social media accounts that I've been handling for nine years. It's time for this monkey to pack up my typewriter and my bananas and swing through some other trees. You'll still see me in the comments and maybe some Photoshop contests, but I won't be Fark's official disseminator anymore.
I want to thank this awesome community for being so great and welcoming, and allowing me to try to put a taste of your cleverness in these weekly gift boxes for all these years. You've kept me entertained and informed through so very much: three presidents, so many mass shootings, celebrity deaths, social media platforms turning to the dark side, WTFark, a white and gold or black and blue dress, a televised llama chase, dueling streaming services, Fark parties, a farking global pandemic, the rise of K-pop, Farking beers, and so much more. Reading your comments and headlines and looking at your Photoshops and photos ensured I'd laugh every day, even through hard times, even when I was mourning the deaths of loved ones. I tried to always be fair and highlight some of your best original posts every week, and I hope it helped Farkers feel appreciated and showed you new reasons to appreciate each other. I'm also really grateful for how the Farketplace threads were embraced by the Fark community, with such great participation that brought support to so many Farkers' small businesses. Coming up with the concept for Farketplace is probably what I'm most proud of doing here.
I also want to thank the Fark staff who keep this place running. As is often the case, their jobs are harder than they look, and on top of all that, I was always asking the mods and admins to explain obscure references in Farkers' comments to me. And on that note, please throw your support behind the next NotNewsletter writer. I don't know what kinds of changes are in store for the NotNewsletter, but I do know it's both fun and a lot of work to write, and I'm really looking forward to reading it every week.
See you in the funny papers.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Much thanks to DisseminationMonkey for their amazing work over the years, it is much appreciated. We've been reviewing social media effectiveness for the past several months and have pretty much concluded what NPR did recently - social media is great if you want to cultivate an audience on someone else's platform, not so great if you want to cross-pollinate an audience onto your own platform. There was a time where that wasn't the case, but so it goes. We won't be shutting down Fark's social accounts completely but we won't be regularly posting there going forward. The NotNewsletter will continue however, more on that next week.
Thursday at 4 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream with Dill, Lucky and me. Christine is out traveling somewhere with bad connectivity so we'll be without her. Yet another banner week for weirdness. One of the features I'm working on is stuff you never knew Harry Bellefonte was involved in behind the scenes, I personally had no idea. Murder clowns and baby sumo should feature prominently as well. Come join us!
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
iron de havilland shared a personal reaction from a witness to the Starship rocket launch and subsequent explosion
Shostie was shocked by a boss's unreasonable demands
Psychopusher had a hunch about how Farkers felt about a school bus driver hitting the brakes to teach tiny passengers a lesson
Unscratchable_Itch showed us a character that had an undeserved fate
Pocket Ninja looked into the frightening truth about U.S. currency
Archie Goodwin fixed an offensive photo that jtown posted
foo monkey knew how participants in a New Zealand feral cat-killing competition would've known if a cat was feral or not
Sim Tree figured out why the SpaceX Starship rocket exploded
Pinnacle Point was dismayed by a video showing people playing water balloon roulette
NeoCortex42 messed with the space-time continuum
Smart:
Pocket Ninja considered who could be the role model for bad bosses
Madman drummers bummers offered to outwork the CEO
Psychopusher had a hunch about how Farkers felt about a school bus driver hitting the brakes to teach tiny passengers a lesson
atomic-age found out what gets prioritized above fairly compensating employees
Warthog pointed out an important way in which Twitter has changed
Herbie555 gave a giant douche a pass
jamspoon described why Medusa didn't deserve the Gorgon treatment
Ecliptic shared what it's like living in a rural area and having strangers turn around in your driveway
SumoJeb told us how nice it is to have a boss who isn't an asshat
Unobtanium shared a story illustrating how useful Twitter can actually be
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Dromaeosaur gave advice for men to potentially learn something about themselves that they might rather not know
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Show & Tell. Show us something cool of yours and tell us about it
Smart: Loris saw a good deed rewarded with art
Funny: peachpicker showed off a vintage treasure
Politics Funny:
Teddy Brosevelt taunted two delicate authoritarians
NewportBarGuy considered what would happen after multiple people were indicted for allegedly working as Russian agents
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat questioned a Texas bill requiring the Ten Commandments be posted in all public school classrooms
MythDragon explained why Russian spy ships aren't as concealed as they think they are in Nordic waters
Please note that toddalmighty made this joke, I didn't
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Meatsim1 knew why Florida quickly fired the company that sent an emergency alert to mobile phones at 4:45 Thursday morning
Politics Smart:
Maybe you should drive talked about working in the police department's sex crimes unit
replacementcool discussed accusations made against political enemies
scottydoesntknow examined Donald Trump's logistical concerns about appearing at trial
baka-san explained why some marketing is encouraging
NewportBarGuy shared what it's like to be held accountable
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector designed a logo for Elon Musk's X Corp
RedZoneTuba showed us what happens when kitties don't appreciate being judged
chewd put this bunny in danger
GoodDoctorB found comic books in the Overland Hotel gift shop
GoodDoctorB discovered that longhorns can fly
Yammering_Splat_Vector built the Wafer Tower
Snubnose found out this amphibian isn't always so shy
Excelsior put the ritz on
RedZoneTuba gave this butterfly a pair of heavenly wings
GoodDoctorB showed us that handy cats can fly
Farktography theme: Mellow Yellow
Lovesandwich swam through the canola
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Reset the cock
Two hikers rescued from Mount Chocorua before needing to be Frankenburied
Coke™ Bear
RHESSI's pieces falling from the sky tonight
SpaceX flight ends in metaphor
My bitter Pill Ow
Evacuations unconfirmed, but get out of Sudan if you don't want to wind up in Khartoum in a Khartoum graveyard
Adobe bringing denoise with Lightroom update. Status of defunk unknown
Kelp. You know I need some seaweed. Kelp. Not just any seaweed. Kelp. You know I need some seaweed. K-e-e-elp
Damar Hamlin cleared to return to the NFL 4 months after cardiac arrest. Proof that early CPR+AED defibrillation means you too can return to your job after death
New Horizon: Forbidden West update is never gonna give you up, never gonna let you drown, never gonna float around and submerge you
F. Murray Abraham was kicked off "Mythic Quest" for trying to convince his costars to F. Murray Abraham
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where I learned that clickbait links in the chumbox are intentionally that annoying because it gets more clicks. After all, intelligent people looking for good content aren't going to click on them anyway, and the kind of people who click on clickbait aren't looking for intelligent headlines and images that capture what the article is about. We have three people in the 1000 club this week to take this basic anatomy quiz that 9 out of 10 adults can't pass, peruse the world's biggest vegetables (#4 is HUGE) and cure their diabetes with this one simple trick after throwing out this vegetable immediately. WoolyManwich came out on top with 1037, followed by wearsmanyhats in second with 1019 and Denjiro in third with 1015. jbc made fourth with 932, and dionysusaur is right behind to round out the top five with 931.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which movie was the biggest box office flop of 2022. Only 23% of quiztakers knew that with Marvel-like production costs of about $180 million and a marketing budget (including two featurettes) approaching $100 million, but a box office run that raked in a paltry $73.6 million, Disney's "Strange World" lost nearly $200 million for the studio. FWIW, "Black Adam" earned just shy of $400 million against production and marketing of about $250 million, and between both its theater releases "Morbius" somehow made $178 million on a budget of half that amount.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which American beer Belgian authorities took great pleasure in destroying due to their slogan. 85% of quiztakers knew the customs officials went all Kid Rock on 2,352 cans of Miller High Life, not because they saw a commercial with someone they didn't like enjoying it, but because Miller Coors had the audacity to call it "The Champagne of Beers", and those waffle eaters are rather protective of.... France's claim to the term. After all, we can't have any confused consumers thinking they're actually getting champagne from a 16 oz aluminum can labeled "Made in the USA".
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which Adult Swim animated series was getting a feature length installment called, "Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart". Only 45% of quiztakers recognized that Jackson Publick was the nom de plume of the series creator of "The Venture Bros." The series ran for seven seasons from 2004-2018, while Metalocalypse ran for four seasons from 2006-2013,
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about what the heck a quahog is. 92% of quiztakers knew that Rhode Island's tourism board was sticking giant stuffed clams in airports around the country to entice people to come there for vacation. Because when I'm in an airport, the one thought that always crosses my mind is "airports are so relaxing. I should come to even more airports when I want to relax on a vacation." Also, if you check out the artist's rendering, I'm not quite sure it conveys what they want it to convey. It looks more like yesterday's half-eaten burrito someone's trying to microwave on a saucer because the big plates are all in the dishwasher, which I'm assuming is a regional delicacy found at Rhode Island college dorm rooms.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
